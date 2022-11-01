Lamar Odom Says Lakers Championship Rings He Pawned in 2016 Were Gifted Back to Him

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Retired NBA star Lamar Odom divulged this week that the Los Angeles Lakers NBA championship rings he pawned in 2016 have since been returned to him.

Speaking on his On The LO podcast (h/t TMZ Sports), Odom said he ran into the fan who bought his rings at a Lakers game on Oct. 20, and the fan told Odom he should have the rings back since he earned them.

Odom said he sold the rings in 2016 to pay for medical bills after nearly dying from a drug overdose at the Love Ranch brothel in Nevada in 2015. The rings ultimately went up for auction in 2020, selling for $36,600 and $78,000, respectively.

The now-42-year-old Odom was a key member of the Lakers teams that won back-to-back NBA titles in 2009 and 2010, primarily serving as the team's top option off the bench.

Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol were the driving forces, but it can be argued that Odom was in the mix as the No. 3 option on those teams along with oft-injured center Andrew Bynum.

Odom missed only four games during those two championship seasons, and he averaged 11.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 block and 1.0 steal per contest.

While the Lakers couldn't three-peat, Odom turned in one of the best individual efforts of his career in 2010-11 as well, winning the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award after averaging 14.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Odom's career fell off significantly after that, as he played somewhat sparingly for the Dallas Mavericks in 2011-12 and the Los Angeles Clippers in 2012-13.

Following the end of his NBA career, Odom was in the news both for the breakdown of his publicized marriage with Khloe Kardashian and for his health issues following the overdose.

Most recently, Odom competed in a celebrity boxing match last year and took part in Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year.