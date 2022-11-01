Nets Fans Describe Kyrie Irving Interaction While Wearing 'Fight Antisemitism' Shirts

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Indiana Pacers 116-109 in Monday's game, but basketball was far from the only thing to make headlines.

A handful of people who were sitting courtside wore shirts that said "Fight Antisemitism," which was notable after Nets point guard Kyrie Irving recently promoted an antisemitic film on his Twitter page.

"They should not keep a guy like that around," Aaron Jungreis, a season ticket holder who was one of the fans wearing the shirts, said, per Ian O'Connor of the New York Post. "A lot of people are going to cancel [their tickets]. They have to discipline him some way."

Ian Begley of SNY shared comments from Mike Dube, who said Irving approached them and said he appreciated the message:

According to CNN's Issy Ronald, Irving tweeted a link to the movie Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, which is based on a book with the same title and is antisemitic.

Irving also shared an old video created by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and said in a press conference that he disagrees with the far-right talk show host's lies about the Sandy Hook massacre being staged but thinks Jones' video "about secret societies in America of occults" is "true."

The NBA did not mention Irving by name but did release a statement saying it denounced "hate speech of any kind."

Nets governor Joe Tsai also tweeted the following: "I'm disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of antisemitic disinformation. I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion."

Irving released a follow-up tweet that pushed back at being labeled antisemitic:

Still, Ronald noted he said in that press conference he is "not going to stand down on anything I believe in" following so many public denouncements.

On the court, the Nets improved to 2-5 on the season with Monday's win.

They did not make Irving available to media after the game.