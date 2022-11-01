NBA MVP Ranking: Giannis Antetokounmpo Leads Way-Too-Soon Top 5

1 of 6

10. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Here's every player averaging more points per possession out of isolation than Damian Lillard:

That's it.

This isn't Lillard's entire case. He remains an offensive cheat code across so many different usage types, and his defensive energy has picked up to boot. A calf injury that's going to keep him sidelined for a bit coupled with an offense that's less dependent on him to create everything for everyone drags him down, but not yet outside the top 10.

9. Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

Did Pascal Siakam get better...again? He sure did.

Even when his finishes aren't falling, his attack mode is a weapon. He has more counters than ever when probing and doesn't get thrown off balance or out of his dribble when faced with congestion. The catch-and-shoot three is back (42.1 percent), he's getting to the line at a career-high clip, and few players rival his overall offensive importance and efficiency.

To wit: Luka Doncic and Trae Young are the only others matching Siakam's usage (30.0) and assist rate (37.1) while committing turnovers on fewer than 13 percent of their possessions.

8. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Yes, Jokic's scoring numbers have dipped. And sure, he needs to be taking and making more threes. And no question, the Nuggets' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers is clearly unforgivable. And duh, Jokic has no chance of actually winning this award because voter fatigue is a thing.

Still, let's collectively agree not to write off 20-plus points and eight-plus assists per game from an offensive lifeline drilling 69 percent of his twos. Especially when Denver continues to comfortably outstrip opponents with him on the floor.

7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Not a typo. SGA is having a monster season.

Averaging 31 points and seven assists per game on better-than-league-average true shooting (58.9) while hardly ever turning the ball over and subsisting almost entirely on self-created looks is no joke. And right now, the Thunder aren't funny, either. They are hell-on-Earth to face. And though the offense remains clunky, it hovers above league average with SGA on the court—stretches in which Oklahoma City also just so happens to be outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per 100 possessions.

6. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Steph going kaboom is among the NBA's most enduring constants. And despite the Warriors' awkward start, he'd be a shoo-in for the top five if three of his past four outings didn't feature lackluster outside shooting.

On the bright side, the James Wiseman minutes might soon arm Steph with the largest net-rating swing in existence.