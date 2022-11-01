College Football Playoff Projections: Week 10 Rankings and Bowl Forecast

0 of 7

At long last, the College Football Playoff selection committee has spoken, giving us an initial Top Four of No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Clemson.

Close on that quartet's collective tail are Michigan, Alabama, TCU, Oregon and USC.

Georgia at No. 3 may have surprised some folks, but not us. In our Top 25 at the end of Week 9, we had the exact same Top Nine as the selection committee, with the only difference being we had Clemson and Michigan swapped at Nos. 4 and 5. Even that was a close call.

If we're surprised by anything in the Top Nine, it's that the committee had the audacity to rob us of No. 1 Tennessee at No. 2 Georgia this weekend.

Alas, No. 1 at No. 3 will have to suffice.

The only significant surprise in the Top 25 was LSU at No. 10, which feels at least five or six spots too high.

The Tigers have two losses and just three wins over projected bowl teams. 4-4 Florida is no lock to get to six wins, either. And by having LSU at No. 10 right before its big showdown with Alabama, it kind of opens Pandora's Box for the Tigers to become the first two-loss team to reach the playoff if they win out. But we'll start to worry about that if LSU actually knocks off 'Bama.

So, those are the current rankings, but what are things going to look like at the end of the season?

Yes, we have the current Top Four as our final Top Four, but not in the same order. (Just flip Georgia and Tennessee to account for the Bulldogs likely beating the Volunteers this weekend, though, and it looks good to us.)

Please note that these are bowl projections and not some sort of "if the season ended today" exercise. To that end, the combination of each team's win-total betting line and its projected win total according to ESPN's Football Power Index are more important than its record or AP ranking.

The bowl games have been broken into tiers and are presented in ascending order of magnitude.

For the first four tiers of bowls, we'll discuss one team projected for a better bowl than it was one week ago as well as a team checking in a bit lower in the aftermath of Week 9 results. After touching on the updated CFP projections, we'll wrap things up with a conference-by-conference breakdown of which teams are projected to go to which bowls.