College Football Playoff Projections: Week 9 Rankings and Bowl Forecast

Kansas' Devin Neal (David Stacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fenway (Dec. 17): Pittsburgh (4-3) vs. Tulane (7-1)

LA (Dec. 17): Boise State (5-2) vs. Washington State (4-3)

Armed Forces (Dec. 22): BYU (4-4) vs. Houston (4-3)

Gasparilla (Dec. 23): Florida (4-3) vs. Kansas (5-3)

Quick Lane (Dec. 26): Iowa (3-4) vs. Toledo (5-3)

Birmingham (Dec. 27): Coastal Carolina (6-1) vs. Memphis (4-4)

First Responder (Dec. 27): East Carolina (5-3) vs. Oklahoma (4-3)

Military (Dec. 28): Louisville (4-3) vs. UCF (5-2)

Moving Up: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

The Chants had this past weekend off and got smoked by Old Dominion the last time they played.

However, they are a new arrival in this tier, which is a testament to the current "are there even going to be 82 bowl-eligible teams" state of affairs.

One of the spots in the Birmingham Bowl is supposed to go to either the ACC or the SEC, but both of those leagues were fresh out of likely six-win teams by the team we reached this point. (Virginia, Miami, Auburn and Missouri are all sitting at 3-4 and projected for fewer than 5.5 wins. It's likely that one of them will get to 6-6, but let's at least see what happens this coming week in the Miami-Virginia game before putting one of those teams in the projected field.)

The other Power Five leagues aren't in any better shape, either. Iowa State, Michigan State and Stanford are the "first team out" from the Big 12, Big Ten and Pac-12, respectively, but they're in the same boat as the aforementioned ACC and SEC squads.

In fact, once you take bowl-ineligible James Madison out of the mix, there are only 79 teams currently projected for 5.7 or more wins.

We'll give it at least one more week, but it's almost time to start working the Academic Progress Rate (APR) scores of projected 5-7 teams into the bowl mix.

Sliding Down: Kansas Jayhawks

The last time Kansas won at least five games in a season was in 2009, when the Jayhawks started out 5-0 before losing each of their final seven games to begin what is currently the longest bowl drought among FBS programs.

And, well, we're starting to really worry that ignominious history might be repeating itself.

The Jayhawks are still respectable, at least on offense. They've averaged 32 points during this three-game losing streak against TCU, Oklahoma and Baylor. They just aren't quite as electric as they were with a healthy Jalon Daniels at quarterback, and the defense is pretty pathetic.

In this week's loss to the Bears, Kansas fell behind 28-3 in the first half before at least making a game of it in the second half, trimming the margin to 28-23 midway through the fourth quarter. But it came up short, and there might not be another win left on the schedule.

The Jayhawks are idle this week before a November gauntlet against Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Texas and Kansas State, who have a combined record of 20-9. And if Kansas does finish 5-7, its APR score isn't pretty.