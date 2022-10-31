Stanford Student Suspended as Tree Mascot After Holding 'Stanford Hates Fun' Banner

Stanford Student Suspended as Tree Mascot After Holding 'Stanford Hates Fun' BannerOctober 31, 2022
The Stanford Tree will have a new inhabitant for the time being.
Jordan Zietz, who became the 44th student to occupy the costume in April, was suspended from his Tree-related duties after holding a banner that read, "Stanford hates fun." The marching band, of which the Stanford Tree is a part, handed down the ban.
Stanford Tree @DaStanfordTree
Heyo, previous Tree (#43) here. Some of y’all have been asking, so I’ll clarify that <a href="https://twitter.com/lsjumb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@lsjumb</a> leadership reached this decision as per established Band policy. But don’t worry, I’ll be coming out of retirement until #44 returns in the winter 😤☮️<br>-🌲43.
The offending banner was shown at halftime of the Cardinal's 15-14 win over Arizona State on Oct. 22.
Ben Parker @slamdunk406
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ASU?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ASU</a> up 14-6 at the half. Looks like the <a href="https://twitter.com/lsjumb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@lsjumb</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/DaStanfordTree?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DaStanfordTree</a> are making some sort of statement at halftime here with their “Stanford Hates Fun” banner. At least that appears to be what they’re doing. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Stanford?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Stanford</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pac12FB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pac12FB</a> <a href="https://t.co/zImkrsfmzA">pic.twitter.com/zImkrsfmzA</a>
Theo Baker of the Stanford Daily reported how the act of protest reflected concerns of students who believe the school has launched a "war on fun" and been too heavy-handed in restricting on-campus parties and events.
Even though Stanford administrators weren't involved in issuing the punishment, the Tree's suspension is unlikely to help that perception.