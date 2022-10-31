Stanford Student Suspended as Tree Mascot After Holding 'Stanford Hates Fun' Banner

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

The Stanford Tree will have a new inhabitant for the time being.

Jordan Zietz, who became the 44th student to occupy the costume in April, was suspended from his Tree-related duties after holding a banner that read, "Stanford hates fun." The marching band, of which the Stanford Tree is a part, handed down the ban.

The offending banner was shown at halftime of the Cardinal's 15-14 win over Arizona State on Oct. 22.

Theo Baker of the Stanford Daily reported how the act of protest reflected concerns of students who believe the school has launched a "war on fun" and been too heavy-handed in restricting on-campus parties and events.

Even though Stanford administrators weren't involved in issuing the punishment, the Tree's suspension is unlikely to help that perception.