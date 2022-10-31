X

    Stanford Student Suspended as Tree Mascot After Holding 'Stanford Hates Fun' Banner

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 31, 2022

    The Stanford tree mascot dances in front of the Stanford band during a college basketball game between Stanford and Maryland in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Stanford won 72-66. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

    The Stanford Tree will have a new inhabitant for the time being.

    Jordan Zietz, who became the 44th student to occupy the costume in April, was suspended from his Tree-related duties after holding a banner that read, "Stanford hates fun." The marching band, of which the Stanford Tree is a part, handed down the ban.

    The offending banner was shown at halftime of the Cardinal's 15-14 win over Arizona State on Oct. 22.

    Theo Baker of the Stanford Daily reported how the act of protest reflected concerns of students who believe the school has launched a "war on fun" and been too heavy-handed in restricting on-campus parties and events.

    Even though Stanford administrators weren't involved in issuing the punishment, the Tree's suspension is unlikely to help that perception.

    Stanford Student Suspended as Tree Mascot After Holding 'Stanford Hates Fun' Banner
