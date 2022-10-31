Warriors Rumors: Wiseman, Kuminga, Moody's Contract Options Picked Up by GS

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The Golden State Warriors are picking up the $12.1 million fourth-year option on center James Wiseman, the $6.0 million third-year option on Jonathan Kuminga and the $3.9 million third-year option on Moses Moody, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic and ESPN's Kendra Andrews.

All three moves were expected for the trio of first-round selections.

Because the Warriors have a championship-winning core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, the impact of their young trio has been perhaps somewhat muted early in their respective careers.

Wiseman, 21, showed flashes in his rookie season, averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in 39 games. A torn meniscus and a series of setbacks in his recovery cost him all of last season, though he's returned to the rotation this year and is averaging 8.7 points and 4.4 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game.

Kuminga, 20, served as a solid depth piece during his rookie season, averaging 9.3 points in 70 games, even making 12 starts. He played just 8.6 minutes per game once the postseason hit, as the Warriors relied on their veteran players, and he's had a tough start to the 2022-23 season (2.7 PPG, 33.3 percent shooting from the field).

But rangy wings aren't easy to come by, and like Wiseman, Kuminga has shown the type of potential that makes him a worthwhile developmental project for the contending Dubs.

Moody, 20, has struggled to find a footing during his first two seasons, averaging 4.6 points per game across 59 overall contests. Like Kuminga, he played a bit role during last year's postseason run. He's shown flashes of being a solid shooter from the perimeter (36.3 percent from deep in his career), however.

Golden State's young trio offers the Dubs something of a win-win proposition: Either they develop into excellent players who eventually take up the mantle for Curry, Thompson and Green once the veterans depart or retire, or they could eventually be used as viable trade pieces for a more seasoned contributor.

All three would see more playing time elsewhere. But for the time being, they are a part of Golden States' plans, and exercising their respective options was a no-brainer.