Top Candidates to Replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn

Charles Kelly, Alabama ADC: The associate defensive coordinator at Alabama, Kelly was a defensive back at Auburn from 1986 to '89 and was a Tigers graduate assistant in '93. He would be a first-time head coach.

Jeff Grimes, Baylor OC: Grimes spent 2009 to '12 as the offensive line coach at Auburn, winning a national title in 2010 and playing a key role in assembling the protection for 2013's national runner-up team. Most recently, he's called plays for the prolific 2020 BYU offense and Baylor's run to a Big 12 championship in 2021.

Dell McGee, Georgia RGC: McGee, an Auburn linebacker in the 1990s, was a Tigers analyst in 2013. His lone experience as a college head coach was in 2015 as the one-game interim boss at Georgia Southern. McGee is the running game coordinator at Georgia.

Will Muschamp, Georgia co-DC: The former Florida and South Carolina coach was a grad assistant (1995-96) and defensive coordinator (2015) at Auburn. Will he receive a third chance to run an SEC program?

Kevin Steele, Miami DC: Steele, the Tigers defensive coordinator from 2016 to '20, surely has old friends in high places. The major question is whether Auburn wants to hire a 64-year-old who hasn't been a head coach in two decades—and it's a fair one to ask.

Kenny Dillingham, Oregon OC: Speaking of fair questions, when is the right moment to hire a first-time boss? Dillingham, 32, has been a coordinator since 2018, including a successful one-year stint with Auburn in 2019 and a tremendous debut season (to date) at Oregon in 2022.

Travis Williams, UCF DC: Williams is practically an Auburn lifer. After playing linebacker for the Tigers from 2001 to '05, he served as a grad assistant from 2009 to '11. He held various roles from 2014 to '20, including the co-coordinator role for the last two years. He's since followed Gus Malzahn to UCF, which ranks tied for 16th in scoring defense.