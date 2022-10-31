Uncle Howdy Rumors; Logan Paul Says He'll 'F--k' Up Reigns; Karl Anderson-NJPW Update

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Uncle Howdy Could Be Bo Dallas

For the first time, the mysterious Uncle Howdy spoke during Friday night's edition of SmackDown.

As Bray Wyatt cut his promo to close the show, Howdy interrupted Wyatt in a seeming attempt to pull him back to the dark side of his personality.

Wyatt has been presenting his new character largely as "himself" over the past few weeks, speaking on how much he appreciates fans and how they brought him out of the darkest period of his life. The promos have included some real-life elements, including allusions to the death of people close to Wyatt, while also clearly teasing something more sinister in the works.

One possible clue as to Uncle Howdy's identity was spotted by fans Friday night, with the earring Howdy was wearing looking similar to the one worn by Bo Dallas—Wyatt's real-life brother–wore during his WWE run.

The earring could be a red herring, and Wyatt's done a great job of keeping the mystery alive as his return approaches the one-month mark. That said, we're starting to get to the point something tangible needs to happen, so a battle of the brothers to start out Wyatt's return to WWE could be an interesting way to keep him out of the title picture.

Logan Paul Plans to 'F--k Up' Reigns in Saudi

It's a pretty good time to be the Paul brothers.

Jake Paul moved his boxing record to 6-0 with a unanimous-decision win over Anderson Silva, while Logan Paul is set for a one-on-one clash against Roman Reigns at Saturday's Crown Jewel live event.

In typical Paul family fashion, Logan says he's ready to shock the world in Saudi.

“Truthfully, I keep to myself. I imagine there are a few wrestlers who have a problem with me going for the title in my third match and that’s ridiculous and I acknowledge that," Paul said on the TimboSugarShow podcast. "But I don’t acknowledge The Tribal Chief and I’m going to f--k him up in Saudi Arabia.”

Listen. We all know Logan Paul isn't winning this match. WWE did not build Reigns into one of the most dominant champions in pro wrestling history to feed him a YouTuber. If they did, it would be one of the most catastrophic decisions in wrestling history.

Cody Rhodes remains the overwhelming favorite and most logical person to ultimately unseat Reigns as WWE champion. The Rock, Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn all have arguments in their favor, but ultimately Rhodes accomplishing the dream (pun intended) is too good of a story to pass up.

That said, it's almost equally certain that Logan Paul will put on a better match than anyone expected. He's looked largely sensational in the ring during his short WWE run, displaying a combination of athleticism and selling ability that puts him far beyond most people wrestling only their third match.

Reigns is more than capable of carrying this match and making it something worth talking about Saturday afternoon.

But, please, a note from the peanut gallery: Allow Reigns to beat Paul clean. Do not force chicanery onto a match that should have a pretty straightforward finish. Please.

Karl Anderson Will Not Participate in NJPW's Battle Autumn

To the surprise of no one, New Japan announced Karl Anderson will officially not defend his NEVER Openweight Championship at this weekend's Battle Autumn event. The match will be replaced by a non-title match between Yujiro Takahashi and Hikuleo.

Anderson's status for the event was pretty clear from the moment The Good Brothers returned to WWE and reformed The OC with AJ Styles. With a match against The Judgment Day coming up at Crown Jewel, there was no way for Anderson to realistically be in Japan and Saudi Arabia in the course of the same weekend.

"NJPW holds its champions to the highest standard of professionalism. We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and disappointment caused by this matter," New Japan said in a statement.

It's unclear if Anderson plans to defend the championship at a different date.

