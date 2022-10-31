Report: Lionel Messi Expected to Sign Inter Miami Contract amid PSG, Barcelona Rumors

Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Major League Soccer's Inter Miami has emerged as the frontrunner to sign superstar Lionel Messi when his PSG contract expires in the summer of 2023, according to a report from The Athletic's David Ornstein.

Per Ornstein, signing with the MLS club is the "most advanced" of Messi's potential options, "to the extent that the Major League Soccer franchise now expect Messi to arrive and hope he will sign in the coming months. Discussions between the two parties have been going on for a couple of years and there is increasing confidence that the proposed transfer will materialise."

