LeBron James Wanting to Play with Bronny 'Complicated Everything,' Says College Coach

LeBron James' decision to publicly state his desire to play in the NBA alongside his son, Bronny James, has reportedly "complicated" the 18-year-old guard's college recruitment.

Sources on college coaching staffs told Dana O'Neil of The Athletic that the James family has been "as low-maintenance as a megastar can be," but the potential desire to fast-track Bronny's path to the NBA to play with his four-time MVP father is an issue.

"That just complicated everything," an unnamed college coach told O'Neil about LeBron's comments.

Bronny has garnered plenty of hype—247Sports' composite rankings list him as 4-star prospect and the No. 45 overall player in the 2023 class—but coaches don't necessarily see him as a lock to emerge as a one-and-done college player.

Instead, those recruiting James' eldest son—15-year-old Bryce is also starting to garner attention as he arrives to high school—see a player who "might not be NBA-ready after two or even three years," per O'Neil.

The question is whether the James family is willing to wait for a more natural, long-term college career or if they'll push for heavy involvement during his freshman season with a focus on Bronny entering the 2024 NBA draft when first eligible.

LeBron's latest contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers includes a player option for the 2024-25 season, meaning he could opt out and hit free agency with an eye toward signing with whichever team drafts his son in 2024.

Along with the timeline, the other issue raised by college coaches is the amount of attention Bronny will bring to the program, for better or worse.

"And this is LeBron's kid," one coach told O'Neil. "If you play him 30 minutes and then you don't win, what are you doing? But if you play him eight minutes and you do win, are people going to think you're an assh--e for not playing LeBron's kid?"

Another added: "Whether he scores four points or 40, it's going to be talked about the next morning on First Take. Not if your team won, but how Bronny played."

Put it all together and a picture emerges about potentially why no favorites have emerged in the race to land the top-50 prospect. It's a complex situation to handle despite the 6'3" combo guard's ability to provide a major boost, both on and off the court.

Bronny has long-term NBA upside, but his game would need to evolve significantly over the next 24 months for him to prove himself ready for the professional ranks in 2024-25.