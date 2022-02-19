LeBron James on Final NBA Season: 'Wherever Bronny Is At, That's Where I'll Be'

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

LeBron James said the final year of his NBA career will be played with his oldest son, Bronny.

"My last year will be played with my son," James told Jason Lloyd of The Athletic. "Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point."

LeBron James is in his 19th NBA season. The four-time NBA MVP is in Cleveland, where he played for 11 years over two stints, for this weekend's All-Star Game.

Bronny James, a high school junior who starts for the nationally renowned Sierra Canyon School boys basketball team, will be draft-eligible in two more years.

LeBron James is signed with the Lakers through the 2022-23 season. With Bronny James eligible for the 2024 NBA draft, LeBron could sign a one-year deal somewhere (or extend his contract with L.A. through 2023-24) and then wait and see where his son lands.

LeBron James would turn 40 during the 2024-25 season, which would mark his 22nd NBA campaign.

Bronny James is a highly touted class of 2023 prospect. Per 247Sports, he's a 4-star recruit who ranks 34th overall in his class and sixth among combo guards.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Fathers and sons have played in the NBA, but never at the same time. That has happened in MLB (Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr.; Tim Raines Sr. and Jr.) and the NHL (Gordie Howe with his sons Marty and Mark Howe). The Griffeys notably played together for the 1990 Seattle Mariners and hit back-to-back home runs against the California Angels.

Perhaps LeBron and Bronny James could make some history themselves in a few years time. It's possible the timeline could be expedited if the NBA changes its one-and-done rule, but as Lloyd wrote, that would seem "unlikely."