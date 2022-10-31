Lakers' Russell Westbrook: 'I Never Will Let' Critics 'Take My Joy'

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook said he didn't allow outside negativity to impact him during a sluggish start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

"One thing that I never will let happen is people outside of my family and people who support me take my joy," Westbrook told reporters after Sunday's 121-110 win over the Denver Nuggets. "I always have fun and embrace this game and the gift I've been given to be able to go out and compete."

L.A. shifted the nine-time All-Star to the bench for the past two games while seeking a spark amid an 0-5 start to the campaign.

While the sample size is small, the early returns suggest Westbrook running the second unit could provide a more balanced Lakers offense.

After scoring 18 points in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, marking his first appearance off the bench since his 2008-09 rookie year, he tallied 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists while shooting 50 percent from the field (6 of 12) against the Nuggets.

LeBron James paced the Lakers with 26 points, while Anthony Davis chipped in 23 points and 15 rebounds en route to the team's first win of the campaign.

"I love seeing my teammates flourish; honestly, I get joy by seeing others do great. My whole career what's lifted me up is to see others do well," Westbrook said. "Tonight was that night when guys were making shots and competing, and that's all you can ask for."

Sunday's game represented a look at L.A.'s path to success: James and Davis being healthy and leading the first unit with Westbrook coming off the bench to handle a more ball-dominant role when the team's two cornerstones are getting a breather.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said the 2016-17 NBA MVP has been "nothing short of amazing" over the past two games while adapting to the new reserve role:

Moving Westbrook to the bench doesn't solve all of Los Angeles' problems. The team's roster still lacks outside shooters, which is a key reason it ranks last in offensive efficiency, and depth will be a problem whenever James or Davis miss time.

Yet, Sunday's win over a Nuggets squad looking to emerge as a championship contender was a much-needed step in the right direction for the Lakers.

They'll look to start building a winning streak Wednesday when they host Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.