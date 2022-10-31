X

Russell Westbrook Celebrated by NBA Twitter as Lakers Beat Nuggets for 1st Win

Doric SamOctober 31, 2022

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 30: Russell Westbrook #0 and LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers high five during the game against the Denver Nuggets on October 30, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Many believed that star point guard Russell Westbrook isn't a good fit for the Los Angeles Lakers, but it appears the team has figured out a role for him that can lead to success following its first win of the season on Sunday.

In his second game coming off the bench this season, Westbrook put forth his best effort and finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in 31 minutes of action as the Lakers defeated the Denver Nuggets 121-110 at crypto.com Arena.

Los Angeles star forward LeBron James led the way with a game-high 26 points alongside eight assists and six rebounds, while Anthony Davis posted 23 points and 15 boards.

Westbrook's energy was a stark contrast to his first four appearances this year, in which he shot 30.9 percent from the field. On Sunday, he was aggressive but efficient, going 6-of-12 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. He also finished with a plus-minus of plus-18, the highest on the team.

NBA Twitter was excited to see Westbrook playing with the joy we've grown accustomed to seeing from him:

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Man im happy for Russ…..best I’ve seen him play in quite awhile….good to see him smile

Ben Stinar @BenStinar

Russell Westbrook in the right situation would be a very good player .. showing that right now in the Nuggets-Lakers game ..

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe

I’m loving Russ in this new role. It’s only 2 gms, but he’s embraced it and looks good 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

Lakers Big 3 came up BIG for the W vs. Denver 🙌<br><br>LeBron James: 26 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST<br>Anthony Davis: 23 PTS, 15 REB<br>Russell Westbrook: 18 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST <a href="https://t.co/0wvXbiYzUd">pic.twitter.com/0wvXbiYzUd</a>

Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen

HUGE Russ game. What a finish.

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Lakers 93, Nuggets 85. And the energy in this building is thanks so much to Russell Westbrook, who has infused his lineups with a ton of confidence.

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Russell Westbrook has the home crowd bouncing. Just kicked out to Austin Reaves who drove in for the and-one. Russ and Reaves flexed at each other, getting the whole building to stand up. Now they're chanting, "LET'S GO LAKERS". <a href="https://t.co/WE03GvbOtT">https://t.co/WE03GvbOtT</a>

Ben Stinar @BenStinar

It's almost like when you put Russell Westbrook in comfortable position .. he succeeds .. basketball is about fit

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Best game of the season for Russell Westbrook by leaps and bounds. He’s been a game changer tonight

Beastbrook @Beastbr00k0

Where the haters at? Russell Westbrook still is ELITE. <a href="https://t.co/JPEuNYHgoP">pic.twitter.com/JPEuNYHgoP</a>

TF @ThunderFocus

Russell Westbrook playing great in the Lakers first win 🥹

🏆LakersGuru🏆 @GuruLakers

Russell Westbrook has been the best player on the floor tonight <br><br>Both teams

Westbrook's brief tenure in Los Angeles has been somewhat polarizing because of the team's struggles, but Sunday was an indication that he can be an effective member of the rotation. While he had been the subject of trade speculation, there appears to be a winning formula if the Lakers choose to hold onto him for the year.

Los Angeles will look to keep the momentum going when they return to action on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

