Russell Westbrook Celebrated by NBA Twitter as Lakers Beat Nuggets for 1st Win

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Many believed that star point guard Russell Westbrook isn't a good fit for the Los Angeles Lakers, but it appears the team has figured out a role for him that can lead to success following its first win of the season on Sunday.

In his second game coming off the bench this season, Westbrook put forth his best effort and finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in 31 minutes of action as the Lakers defeated the Denver Nuggets 121-110 at crypto.com Arena.

Los Angeles star forward LeBron James led the way with a game-high 26 points alongside eight assists and six rebounds, while Anthony Davis posted 23 points and 15 boards.

Westbrook's energy was a stark contrast to his first four appearances this year, in which he shot 30.9 percent from the field. On Sunday, he was aggressive but efficient, going 6-of-12 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. He also finished with a plus-minus of plus-18, the highest on the team.

Westbrook's brief tenure in Los Angeles has been somewhat polarizing because of the team's struggles, but Sunday was an indication that he can be an effective member of the rotation. While he had been the subject of trade speculation, there appears to be a winning formula if the Lakers choose to hold onto him for the year.

Los Angeles will look to keep the momentum going when they return to action on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans.