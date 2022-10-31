X

Packers Criticized by NFL Twitter for Being 'Three-Phase Mess' in Loss to Bills

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Ed Oliver #91 of the Buffalo Bills sacks Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during the first half at Highmark Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)
The Green Bay Packers lost four regular-season games all last year.

The Green Bay Packers have lost four games in a row this season.

Aaron Rodgers and Co. dropped another contest Sunday, this time to the Buffalo Bills. The three-time reigning NFC North champions are 3-5 on the campaign following the 27-17 defeat to the Bills.

Green Bay's offense entered Sunday's slate 24th in the league in points per game and managed just seven points in the first half. The game felt largely out of reach for the entire second half as a result, and social media was quick to jump on Green Bay's case as it struggled in all phases at times:

Chris Emma @CEmma670

This Packers team is a three-phase mess, and Aaron Rodgers seems to be at his breaking point with this supporting cast on offense. Green Bay is heading to 3-5.

Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood

At halftime<br><br>Stefon Diggs: 4 catches, 95 yards, TD.<br><br>Aaron Rodgers: 8-11, 62 yards, TD.

Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman

This Packers' defense is really bad.<br><br>They start six first-round picks (Clark, Gary, Stokes, Jaire, Quay, Savage), a 2021 first-team All Pro (Campbell), 2021 Pro Bowl alternate (Rasul), a solid safety (Amos) and a couple other D-linemen.<br><br>Yet still so, so bad as a unit.

Ty Schmit @tyschmit

The Bills offense is top tier, obviously, but man is the Packers defense atrocious

Jeremy White @JeremyWGR

The Packers can’t really throw it and they know it. They’re playing to not get embarrassed.

Brett Kollmann @BrettKollmann

Packers keep bringing a run game to a passing game fight and I just don’t know how often this can realistically work for them.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII

This is not the defense the Packers paid for.

Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak

Packers should look into trading Aaron Jones to the Eagles. Let the star RB play with an NFC contender.

Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd

Seems like”the run more than pass Packers” are much better than the other version of this team.

Darius Slay @bigplay24slay

Packers defense having a hard time tackling these dudes!!!

Ian Kenyon @IanKenyonNFL

The Packers have more invested in their defense than anybody else in the league (between contracts and high draft picks) and their defense is bad.<br><br>The Packers have more invested in their QB (per year) than any other player in the NFL. And they can't score points.

Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood

There's one problem with Aaron Rodgers' thought this week he might go more off schedule in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Packers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Packers</a> offense. He can't move anymore. Looks like a sitting duck back there.

Steve Wyche @wyche89

It is amazing watching a Packers team and Aaron Rodgers pound the ball on the ground to generate offense because it’s passing attack barely registers. Teams do this to protect developing QBs from making mistakes. GB is doing this because it’s the only way it can move the ball.

Dan Fetes @danfetes

The Packers are running a JV offense…

Bradley Gelber @BradleyGelber

The Packers offense would be nothing without Aaron Jones.

The Volume @TheVolumeSports

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady in 2022 <a href="https://t.co/q4cm40Yb2X">pic.twitter.com/q4cm40Yb2X</a>

Blogging The Boys @BloggingTheBoys

watching the Packers and Aaron Rodgers be terrible <a href="https://t.co/ILGFYW5QdC">pic.twitter.com/ILGFYW5QdC</a>

Will Brinson @WillBrinson

The Packers are running the slowest no huddle ever

The first half for the visitors included a turnover on downs, multiple sacks of Rodgers as he faced constant pressure and two touchdown passes from Josh Allen.

The Packers found some success with Aaron Jones on the ground and an incredible touchdown catch from Romeo Doubs. Rodgers also found Samori Toure on a deep touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, although the game was largely out of reach.

Still, the bad far outweighed the good.

Linebacker Quay Walker was ejected for shoving someone on the Bills' sideline, a touchdown pass to Robert Tonyan was overturned for offensive pass interference, AJ Dillon limped off the field before he returned, De'Vondre Campbell was lost for the game because of an injury, Christian Watson suffered a concussion and Rodgers threw an interception in the fourth.

Perhaps the Packers can turn things around with a divisional contest against the Detroit Lions the next time out because they haven't looked like serious contenders to this point.

