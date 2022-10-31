Packers Criticized by NFL Twitter for Being 'Three-Phase Mess' in Loss to Bills

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers lost four regular-season games all last year.

The Green Bay Packers have lost four games in a row this season.

Aaron Rodgers and Co. dropped another contest Sunday, this time to the Buffalo Bills. The three-time reigning NFC North champions are 3-5 on the campaign following the 27-17 defeat to the Bills.

Green Bay's offense entered Sunday's slate 24th in the league in points per game and managed just seven points in the first half. The game felt largely out of reach for the entire second half as a result, and social media was quick to jump on Green Bay's case as it struggled in all phases at times:

The first half for the visitors included a turnover on downs, multiple sacks of Rodgers as he faced constant pressure and two touchdown passes from Josh Allen.

The Packers found some success with Aaron Jones on the ground and an incredible touchdown catch from Romeo Doubs. Rodgers also found Samori Toure on a deep touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, although the game was largely out of reach.

Still, the bad far outweighed the good.

Linebacker Quay Walker was ejected for shoving someone on the Bills' sideline, a touchdown pass to Robert Tonyan was overturned for offensive pass interference, AJ Dillon limped off the field before he returned, De'Vondre Campbell was lost for the game because of an injury, Christian Watson suffered a concussion and Rodgers threw an interception in the fourth.

Perhaps the Packers can turn things around with a divisional contest against the Detroit Lions the next time out because they haven't looked like serious contenders to this point.