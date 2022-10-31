Packers’ Quay Walker Ejected for Shoving Person on Bills Sideline

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers will be short-handed for the rest of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Linebacker Quay Walker was ejected for shoving someone on the Bills' sideline.

According to Bills reporter Maddy Glab, Walker shoved Zach Davidson, who is a tight end on Buffalo's practice squad.

An ejection is the last thing the struggling Packers needed.

They entered Sunday's contest with three straight losses, putting them at 3-4 and well behind the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North standings. They've looked nothing like serious Super Bowl contenders in what figured to be a championship-or-bust season after they lost in two of the last three NFC Championship Games.

Green Bay appeared to make Walker a franchise cornerstone when it selected him with a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Georgia product was coming off the best performance of his early career with 13 tackles and one pass defended in the most recent loss to the Washington Commanders. It was his first-time with double-digit tackles in a game this season after flashing some of his potential at times during the start of the year.

Walker played four seasons for the Bulldogs at the collegiate level and helped them win the national title in his final one.

He finished that campaign with 37 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three passes defended and one fumble recovery on a loaded defense.

Next up for the Packers is a divisional contest against the Detroit Lions where Walker will look to bounce back after having his game against the Bills cut short.