Los Angeles FC vs. Philadelphia Union Set for 2022 MLS Cup Final

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Five years after joining MLS as an expansion team, Los Angeles FC clinched a spot in the MLS Cup final for the first time in franchise history with a dominant 3-0 win over Austin FC in Sunday's Western Conference final at Banc of California Stadium.

LAFC's leading scorer, Cristian Arango, opened the scoring with a header in the 29th minute. Austin was doomed by an own goal by Maximiliano Urruti in the 62nd minute. LAFC substitute Kwadwo Opoku added a dagger in the 81st minute to seal the win.

The win continues a fairytale year for the Black and Gold in Steve Cherundolo's first season as head coach. LAFC earned this year's Supporters' Shield and the top seed in the 2022 playoffs after finishing with a 21-9-4 record in the regular season.

LAFC joined MLS in 2018 and previously finished no better than the Western Conference semifinals. The team did not qualify for the playoffs last season after going 12-13-9, illustrating the quick turnaround under Cherundolo since he was hired on Jan. 3.

The Black and Gold will be joined in the MLS Cup final by the Philadelphia Union, who defeated New York City FC 3-1 in the Eastern Conference final Sunday. It was a revenge win for the Union, which fell to NYCFC in last year's conference final.

The top seed in the Eastern Conference after finishing with a 19-5-10 record in the regular season, Philadelphia is also competing for the MLS Cup title for the first time in franchise history. The Union joined MLS in 2010 as an expansion team.

After a scoreless first half, Maxi Morález got NYCFC on the board in the 57th minute. However, the Union answered with three consecutive goals to earn the win. Julián Carranza and Dániel Gazdag found the back of the net in the 65th and 67th minute, respectively. Cory Burke put the nail in the coffin with a goal in the 76th minute.

NYCFC had won the 2021 MLS Cup and was looking to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Houston Dynamo in 2006 and 2007.

Instead, we'll have a first-time champion when LAFC and Philadelphia next Saturday in Los Angeles at 4 p.m. ET.