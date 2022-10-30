Mexico F1 Grand Prix 2022 Results: Max Verstappen Cruises to Win; Lewis Hamilton 2nd

RODRIGO ARANGUA/AFP via Getty Images

Max Verstappen made history Sunday by holding off Lewis Hamilton to win the Mexico Grand Prix in Mexico City.

With the victory, Verstappen now has 14 wins in the 2022 season, setting a new all-time record for most in a single year. He entered the race tied with Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel atop the record books.

The race was mostly dominated by Verstappen. Hamilton briefly took the lead after the Dutchman pitted on Lap 26, but when he brought his Mercedes to pit road 10 laps later, Verstappen overtook him once again and never looked back.

The key difference for Verstappen was that he switched to medium tires, while Hamilton switched to hard tires. Hamilton could be heard on his radio multiple times complaining about his tires, while Verstappen was in cruise control and had a lead of over 10 seconds for nearly the entire second half of the race.

Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez placed third, while Mercedes' George Russell settled for fourth. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz rounded out the top five.

Sunday's victory continues a dominant run for Verstappen, who is now on a three-race winning streak. The 25-year-old was victorious at the Japan Grand Prix on Oct. 9 and again at the United States Grand Prix last weekend.

Verstappen will have the opportunity to extend his single-season record when he returns for the Brazil Grand Prix in Sao Paulo on Nov. 11-13.