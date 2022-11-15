X

    Zion Williamson Out vs. Grizzlies with Foot Injury; Pelicans Star Day-to-Day

    Doric SamNovember 15, 2022

    Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

    New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is sidelined once again, as he will miss Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies because of a right foot contusion. Head coach Willie Green told reporters that Williamson is considered day-to-day.

    The 22-year-old missed two games with a hip injury before returning to the lineup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 30.

    Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season because of foot surgery and complications during his recovery. It continued the theme of his young NBA career, as he was limited to 24 games as a rookie and played just 61 games in his second year.

    When he's healthy, the Duke alum has been a force for the Pelicans. He shot 61.1 percent from the field in 2020-21 and averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists to earn his first selection to the All-Star Game. Through 11 games this season, he's shooting 56.6 percent with averages of 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

    New Orleans has grown accustomed to his absence, though, and it is more equipped to be successful without him on the floor this season. Veteran shooting guard C.J. McCollum, who was acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers midway through last season, has emerged as the Pels' most dependable player.

    With Williamson unavailable, second-year forward Naji Marshall is likely to be inserted into the starting lineup.

