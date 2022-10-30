NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 8 SNF

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

We're at the midway point of the 2022 NFL season, so it's time to begin looking at the playoff picture and which teams look like they could make a run to the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, in February.

Week 8 saw some exciting action, and it kicked off with a Baltimore Ravens' victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. The win vaulted the Ravens into sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

The Denver Broncos also kicked off Sunday's slate with a 21-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, snapping a four-game losing streak to at least stay alive in a tough AFC West that includes the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, no other team in the NFL has been as dominant as the Philadelphia Eagles, who moved to 7-0 on Sunday with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. They remain the league's only undefeated team, and right now, they look like the clear favorite to make the Super Bowl.

Let's take a look at the current playoff picture:

AFC Playoff Picture

Buffalo Bills: 6-1, first in AFC East Tennessee Titans: 5-2, first in AFC South Kansas City Chiefs: 5-2, first in AFC West Baltimore Ravens: 5-3, first in AFC North

New York Jets: 5-3, second in AFC East Miami Dolphins: 5-3, third in AFC East Los Angeles Chargers: 4-3, second in AFC West Cincinnati Bengals: 4-3, second in AFC North New England Patriots: 4-4, fourth in AFC East

Indianapolis Colts: 3-4-1, second in AFC South Denver Broncos: 3-5, third in AFC West Las Vegas Raiders: 2-5, fourth in AFC West Cleveland Browns: 2-5, third in AFC North Jacksonville Jaguars: 2-6, third in AFC South

Pittsburgh Steelers: 2-6, fourth in AFC North Houston Texans: 1-5-1, fourth in AFC South

NFC Playoff Picture

Philadelphia Eagles: 7-0, first in NFC East Minnesota Vikings: 6-1, first in NFC North Seattle Seahawks: 5-3, first in NFC West Atlanta Falcons, 4-4, first in NFC South Dallas Cowboys: 6-2, second in NFC East New York Giants: 6-2, third in NFC East San Francisco 49ers: 4-4, second in NFC West Washington Commanders: 4-4, fourth in NFC East

Los Angeles Rams: 3-4, third in NFC West Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3-5, second in NFC South Green Bay Packers, 3-5, second in NFC North Arizona Cardinals: 3-5, fourth in NFC West New Orleans Saints: 3-5, third in NFC South Chicago Bears: 3-5, third in NFC North

Carolina Panthers: 2-6, fourth in NFC South

Detroit Lions: 1-6, fourth in NFC North

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles put together another impressive performance in a 35-13 win over the Steelers on Sunday, and they look like the favorites to win the NFC East. However, they'll have to hold off the 6-1 New York Giants and 6-2 Dallas Cowboys, who are right on their tail.

Hurts torched the Pittsburgh defense on Sunday, completing 19 of 28 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 10 yards on two carries. His top target was none other than A.J. Brown, who caught six passes for 156 yards and three scores.

The Eagles defense entered Sunday's game as one of the best in the NFL, and they proved again that they will not be easy to play against. The Philadelphia defense forced two turnovers and limited the Steelers to 300 yards of total offense.

If Hurts continues to play to his potential, and the Philly defense continues to compete at a high level, there's little doubt the Eagles will secure one of the NFL's top playoff spots this year.

Another NFC team that impressed this week was the Atlanta Falcons, which are now in first place in the NFC South following a 37-34 overtime win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday to move to 4-4 on the season.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns against two interceptions in the win, throwing touchdowns to three different receivers—Kyle Pitts, Damiere Byrd and Tyler Allgeier.

No one expected the Falcons to be at the top of the NFC South standings at this point in the season, but with the 3-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling behind seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, Atlanta is right in the thick of things.

Right now, the Falcons are still very much in the playoff race. If they can clinch a postseason berth later this season, it will mark the first time since the 2017 campaign.

However, although Atlanta leads the NFC South, the division is still wide-open. The second half of the season is going to be huge for each team, and the team that finishes with the best second-half record is likely going to be the one to clinch the division.

As for the AFC, the Las Vegas Raiders appear to be making zero progress under new head coach Josh McDaniels as they fell to 2-5 on the season with an 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

It was a brutal loss for the Raiders, who didn't run a single play in Saints territory until just before the two-minute warning of the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Derek Carr completed 15 of 26 passes for 101 yards and no touchdowns against one interception. His supposed top target in star receiver Davante Adams finished with one catch for three yards on five targets.

With both the offense and defense looking as disjointed as ever, the Raiders appear headed for yet another season watching the playoffs from home. Las Vegas has made the postseason just twice since losing the Super Bowl during the 2002 campaign.

Raiders fans are now calling for McDaniels to be fired as there's little hope for the team to contend with the likes of the Chiefs and Chargers. If he's not fired following Sunday's loss, he'll certainly be on the hot seat.