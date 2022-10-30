Paul Pierce Suggests Anthony Davis for Kevin Durant Trade amid Lakers, Nets Struggles

Elsa/Getty Images

Paul Pierce has a plan to fix the NBA's two biggest disasters: Trade Anthony Davis for Kevin Durant.

The Hall of Famer tweeted his blockbuster idea Sunday afternoon:

Of course, this is one of those trades that only happens in 2K Franchise Mode and has no actual shot of happening. Neither Davis nor Durant is the problem with their respective teams; the issues are glaring for both organizations and lie elsewhere on the roster.

The Lakers have a $47 million Russell Westbrook albatross and one of the weakest supporting casts in the NBA behind Davis and LeBron James. The Nets employ a constant distraction in Kyrie Irving, have gotten nothing from Ben Simmons, and they have a roster seemingly incapable or unwilling to put forth any defensive effort.

A KD-for-AD trade does little more than shuffle the deck chairs on both rosters.

That said, it is fun to speculate about. The NBA's two gravest disappointments come together in a fit of desperation to jettison a pair of superstars? Sign us up for the social media mess that would ensue.