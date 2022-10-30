X

    NFL Rumors: Bills Targeted Alvin Kamara in Trade Talks, Were Rejected by Saints

    Erin WalshOctober 30, 2022

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 30: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome on October 30, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
    Sean Gardner/Getty Images

    The Buffalo Bills are in the market for a running back ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, and they appear to have targeted one of the best players potentially available at the position.

    Buffalo inquired with the New Orleans Saints about Alvin Kamara, though they were rejected, per Fox's Jay Glazer (h/t PFF's Ari Meirov).

