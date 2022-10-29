NFL GM: Saints Would Consider Alvin Kamara-Eagles Trade to Get 2023 1st-Rounder Back

Norm Hall/Getty Images

One NFL general manager believes the New Orleans Saints would be willing to trade running back Alvin Kamara to the Philadelphia Eagles if the team deals back the first-round pick acquired last year.

Albert Breer of the Sports Illustrated reported the news.

"There have been conflicting reports on Alvin Kamara, but one GM told me he thought the Saints would consider moving him to the Eagles if Philadelphia gives them back the first-rounder they traded in April."

"The Saints are in an interesting spot, with a very talented roster and a record that doesn’t reflect it. And so Mickey Loomis has received calls. Whether he’d be willing to really listen on Kamara or Michael Thomas remains to be seen. But there are some second-tier types such as Nick Vannett and Marquez Callaway who could be moved."

The Eagles acquired the first-rounder in an eight-pick deal that also netted them a 2024 second-rounder.

The 2-5 Saints currently hold the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL draft. The 6-0 Eagles are the lone remaining undefeated team and are No. 1 in rushing touchdowns (13) and rushing yards per game (156.0).

It's incredibly unlikely the Eagles would ever deal that pick even for a talented back like Kamara, who has 552 total yards on the season. They're already undefeated without him and have a strong rushing attack led by Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders.

Also, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk previously reported that the Eagles are not interested in trading for Kamara.

Philadelphia has already been active in the trade market by adding Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn. The Eagles have time to make more moves with the trade deadline Tuesday, but for now, they'll focus on moving to 7-0 with a home matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.