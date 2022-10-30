WWE's Cody Rhodes Says He Didn't Leave AEW Due to CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Young Bucks

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As the investigation from the backstage incident at AEW All Out appears to be completed, one of the company's former stars addressed speculation that he may have had issues with most of the participants involved in that incident.

In a recent post on social media (h/t Sunil Joseph of Ringside News), Cody Rhodes said he didn't leave AEW because of any issues with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks.

Rhodes wrote he is "forever bonded to those men over what we created, and I remain very proud of it" speaking of the three members of the Elite.

The American Nightmare also noted he didn't leave AEW because of CM Punk nor did he have any issues with him.

"We got along," Rhodes said of Punk. "Not money, not booking, just a personal issue and my wanting to go for the big one."

Rhodes' departure from AEW to return to WWE earlier this year was a shocking turn of events. He was one of the key figures in the formation of AEW, along with Omega and the Bucks. All four men were on-screen performers and executive vice presidents for the company.

Amid speculation earlier this year about his reasoning for leaving AEW, Rhodes tweeted it had nothing to do with any animosity toward anyone backstage:

Punk's future with AEW looks to be very much uncertain in the wake of a backstage fight involving Omega, the Bucks and Ace Steel following All Out on Sept. 4. Steel was released from the promotion earlier this month.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Joseph Currier of Sports Illustrated) recently reported AEW was negotiating a buyout of Punk's contract, but there is a holdup over the length of the non-compete.

According to a separate report from Meltzer (h/t Currier), AEW's third-party investigation into the brawl wrapped up last week, and Omega and the Young Bucks were backstage at Dynamite on Wednesday.

Rhodes' departure from AEW to return to WWE earlier this year was a shocking turn of events. He was one of the key figures in the formation of AEW, along with Omega and the Bucks. All four men were on-screen performers and executive vice presidents for the company.

In his first match back with WWE, Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. He is currently out of action recovering from a torn pectoral muscle suffered prior to his Hell in a Cell match with Rollins on June 5.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).