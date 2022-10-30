Udonis Haslem Slams Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce for Saying Heat's Window 'Closed'

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Udonis Haslem's two decades of NBA experience have apparently given him a long memory.

The Heat forward clapped back at Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce for saying Miami's championship window is "closed," reminding the former Celtics stars that the Heat once slammed things shut on their run in Boston.

The LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh-led Heat took down the Celtics in both the 2011 and 2012 playoffs, highlighted by a seven-game slugfest in the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals.

A little more than a year after that loss, the Celtics dismantled their veteran core, shipping Garnett and Pierce to the Brooklyn Nets.

A decade does not appear to have cleared all the bad blood between the two sides.

“What’s Miami’s identity?” Garnett said on his podcast. “That’s the first thing I ask myself. They used to be known as a defensive team that can score the ball. Now, they done turned into a three-point shooting team with a bunch of ball movement. I’m trying to still figure out who they are though. They don’t really have no identity."

The Heat are off to a disappointing 2-5 start and have lacked cohesion on both ends of the floor to start the season. Haslem is right in saying it's probably a little early to write them off—particularly after an Eastern Conference Finals appearance last season—but no one knew the Garnett-Pierce era in Boston was over until it was too late.

Perhaps the Hall of Famers are merely speaking from experience.