UFC's Kamaru Usman Wants to Fight Leon Edwards in London in 2023 After Recent KO Loss

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Kamaru Usman wants to reclaim the UFC welterweight championship.

Speaking to Mike Babcock of TMZ Sports (starts at 1:07 mark), the Nigerian Nightmare said he wants to fight Leon Edwards in early 2023 when UFC goes to London, England.

UFC President Dana White said earlier this month in an interview with Adam Catterall of BT Sport (h/t Donagh Corby of the UK Mirror) the promotion is planning a major card in London next year.

It's expected that Edwards, who lives in Birmingham, England, will headline the show. White hasn't said who his opponent will be, but a rematch with Usman would make sense based on how the previous fight ended.

Edwards stunned Usman with a head kick in the final minute of the fifth round that knocked him out at UFC 278. The loss snapped Usman's 19-fight winning streak and ended his streak of five consecutive successful title defenses.

Prior to the knockout, Usman was controlling the fight. He looked well on his way to earning a victory from the judges are dominating Rounds 2, 3 and 4.

This was the second fight between Edwards and Usman. Their first bout happened in December 2015, with Usman winning by unanimous decision on the preliminary card that aired on UFC Fight Pass.

Both fighters have come far in the subsequent seven years. Usman was arguably the most dominant mixed martial artist in the world before being knocked out at UFC 278. Edwards is unbeaten in 11 fights since that first meeting with Usman.