    Joel Embiid Trolls Bulls with 'Aaron Rodgers' Post After Staying Undefeated vs. CHI

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 30, 2022

    Mark Blinch/Getty Images

    Troel Embiid is officially back.

    Fresh off a win over the Bulls on Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers center took to Instagram and made a reference to Aaron Rodgers as he moved to 12-0 over Chicago in his career:

    ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp

    Joel Embiid posted this on IG and captioned it "Aaron Rodgers" following the Sixers win over the Bulls.<br><br>Rodgers has a career record of 23-5 vs. the Chicago Bears.<br><br>Embiid has a career record of 12-0 vs. the Chicago Bulls. <a href="https://t.co/ZG6SL3yFhG">pic.twitter.com/ZG6SL3yFhG</a>

    Joel Embiid has tweeted his support for Rodgers often in the past, and Rodgers has been outspoken about dominating the Chicago Bears over the years.

    During Saturday's game, Embiid knocked down a go-ahead three with 18.1 seconds remaining to help spur the Sixers' 114-109 win in Chicago. The win moved the Sixers to 3-4 on the season as they try to right the ship after an 0-3 start.

    Embiid has been stellar despite the Sixers' shaky start, scoring 25-plus points in five of six games while he and James Harden continue working on finding chemistry within the offense.

    While it was a relatively meaningless game in the grand scheme of things, Embiid getting back to his trolling ways on social media might indicate the Sixers feel they have the ball rolling after their disastrous first three games.

