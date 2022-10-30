Katie Ledecky Sets World Record in 1,500-Meter Freestyle at FINA Swimming World Cup

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Katie Ledecky set yet another world record on Saturday after posting a time of 15:08.24 in the 1,500-meter freestyle at the FINA Swimming World Cup in Toronto.

Ledecky beat the previous record, held by Sarah Wellbrock, by 9.77 seconds.

"I knew that record was within reach just based on some things I've done in training, especially my distance stuff [as it] has felt really good this fall," Ledecky said, per the Associated Press. "So I felt locked into the pace."

As noted by Braden Keith of SwimSwam, this marked her first-ever short-course 1,500-meter freestyle race. Ledecky nearly even took down another short-course record along the way:

She is already the long-course record holder for the 1,500-meter freestyle (15:20.48) and the 800-meter freestyle (8:04.79).

Ledecky dominated early on, per Keith, who noted that she was under the world-record pace by five seconds at the 600-meter mark.

The 25-year-old's impeccable resume also includes seven Olympic gold medals and three silver medals. She has notably won the 800-meter freestyle each of the past three Olympics.

Ledecky also owns 19 World Championship golds (long course) medals and three silvers.