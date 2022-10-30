Phillies Name Noah Syndergaard Game 3 World Series Starter; Ranger Suarez to Start G4

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The World Series is shifting to Citizens Bank Park on Monday night with the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros having split the first two games at Minute Maid Park this week, and Rob Thomson has already named his starters for Games 3 and 4 and Philly.

Noah Syndergaard will take the mound for Game 3, and Ranger Suarez will get the Game 4 start, per Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Astros manager Dusty Baker told the Fox broadcast after Game 2 on Saturday that Lance McCullers Jr. would start Game 3 for Houston and Cristian Javier would get the start in Game 4.

Syndergaard was traded to the Phillies from the Los Angeles Angels in August. He made 10 appearances (nine starts) for the team during the regular season, posting a 5-2 record with a 4.12 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 31 strikeouts in 54.2 innings.

The 30-year-old has also appeared in three postseason games for the Phillies and made a start in the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, tossing three innings in a Game 4 win, allowing just one run on one hit.

Suarez, meanwhile, has spent his entire career with the Phillies and went 10-7 in 29 starts for this franchise during the regular season, posting a 3.65 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 129 strikeouts across 155.1 innings.

The 27-year-old has also appeared in four postseason games for the Phillies, making two starts, one against the Braves and another in the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres.

In those four games, he has posted a 1.86 ERA in 9.2 innings, allowing just two earned runs on six hits.

The Phillies will need their best from both Syndergaard and Suarez at Citizens Bank Park, especially with José Altuve, who notched three hits in four at-bats in Game 2, heating up at the plate for Houston.

Game 3 is set for Monday, and Game 4 will be played on Tuesday. It's unclear who will start for the Phillies in Game 5, though it's possible Thomson turns to Aaron Nola, depending on the situation.