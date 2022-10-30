Jake Paul Drops Anderson Silva in 8th Round, Wins Fight by Unanimous Decision

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Jake Paul extended his undefeated record in the boxing ring to 6-0 with a unanimous decision win over UFC legend Anderson Silva from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Paul was aggressive from the opening bell. He stalked Silva to the ropes, feeding him a steady diet of jabs and attempting to hit The Spider with looping right hands.

However, Silva showcased the kind of counterpunching that made him an icon in the cage. He tagged Paul with a left hook that gave him a taste of his power early:

By the third round, the Brazilian had taken over the role of aggressor. His gamesmanship, footwork and ability to dodge Paul's attacks were frustrating the 25-year-old.

To his credit, he didn't back down. He continued to throw heat back at Silva and was able to find a home for some punches and led the dance in more than one exchange.

Things got really interesting in the eighth and final round as Paul floored Silva with a hard right hand. While each round was close, that was the biggest highlight of the night and likely sealed the win for The Problem Child.

Ultimately, it was a fun bout that lived up to the hype and showed a little bit of what Paul is capable of in the ring.

Paul's undefeated boxing career has mostly come against former MMA fighters. After cutting his teeth against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in his debut, he has since gone on to notch victories over former Bellator champion Ben Askren, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and now an MMA legend in Anderson Silva.

The win over Silva is especially notable because Silva has some background in boxing, having won three of his four professional boxing bouts. Most recently, Silva beat Julio César Chávez Jr. by split decision in June 2021 and scored a knockout over Tito Ortiz that September.

That's the best resume of anyone Paul has fought thus far, but he has his eye on much bigger game in the future.

"The Problem Child" would like to follow in his brother's footsteps and fight Floyd Mayweather Jr.

“I think he would [fight me] if it was an exhibition for sure,” Paul told MMA Fighting. “The thing is I want it to be a real pro bout and take his undefeated record, which I don’t think he’ll risk."

Paul's brother, Logan Paul, fought Mayweather in an eight-round exhibition bout broadcast by Showtime Boxing in June 2021. Paul went eight rounds against Money Mayweather in a bout that wasn't scored.

The bout reportedly generated around one million pay-per-view buys, which would correlate to around $50 million in revenue.

The older Paul brother hasn't accomplished nearly as much as Jake Paul has to this point. With Paul's wins over multiple UFC fighters under his belt, a matchup with Mayweather could do big business for all parties involved.