    Report: Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Sold Roughly 1M PPV Buys, Made $50M

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 10, 2021
    Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul drew around 1 million pay-per-view buys on Showtime, according to Sportico.

    That figure would correlate to more than $50 million in PPV revenue alone before the live gate revenue is calculated from Hard Rock Stadium.

    "Perhaps equally important for Showtime, Sunday was the network’s biggest day of new subscriptions since its Showtime Streaming Service launched in 2015, according to the person, who was granted anonymity because the numbers are private," the report said.

    Sportico called the PPV buys a "strong number" but didn't indicate whether it came in above or below what the involved parties were expecting. 

    It would seem to be toward the lower end considering Jake Paul and Ben Askren were projected to have between 1.2 million and 1.6 million buys for their April fight, per MMA Fighting's Damon Martin.

    Josh Peter of USA Today reported Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. eclipsed 1.6 million for their exhibition last November as well.

    Sportico wrote the Mayweather is in line to collect at least $35 million between the PPV earnings and his $10 million purse. He still has a long way to go to reach the $100 million he told TMZ Sports he thought he could max out at from Sunday's event.

    The show was a big moneymaker for the two names at the top of the card, but it doesn't appear to have broken the bank in historic proportions.

