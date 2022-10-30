College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 9

0 of 6

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

Georgia and Ohio State both survived brief scares to remain undefeated and headline Week 9 in college football.

After racing out to early leads on Florida and Penn State, respectively, the nation's two highest-ranked teams both needed a late surge to ice their victories. Along the way, Ohio State enjoyed a breakout day—and one of the best performances from anyone in 2022—by a former top recruit.

But as UGA and OSU fans celebrate another win, the mood is considerably worse at soon-to-be former Top 10 programs Oklahoma State and Wake Forest because of ugly losses.

This piece will be updated throughout Saturday's action.