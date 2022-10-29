Colts' Jim Irsay Says NFL Owners Should Determine Daniel Snyder's Fate amid Probe

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay recently said he believes there should be consideration given to removing Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, and he's reportedly hoping to get more involved in the process along with other owners around the NFL.

According to Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, Irsay "called the owners the NFL’s stakeholders and said that they, in his view, must take control of the process, rather than allow it to be directed by Commissioner Roger Goodell or the league."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.