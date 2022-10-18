X

    Colts' Jim Irsay: 'I Believe There Is Merit' to Remove Dan Snyder as Commanders Owner

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 18, 2022

    BLOOMINGTON, MN - AUGUST 9: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay speaks during an NFL special league meeting at the JW Marriot in Bloomington on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The Walton-Penner group was unanimously approved by fellow owners to assume ownership of the Denver Broncos. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
    AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

    It's possible Daniel Snyder's time as the Washington Commanders owner could be drawing to a close.

    "I believe there is merit to removing him as owner," Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters regarding the embattled Snyder.

    He added that there may be the required 24 owners around the league willing to vote out Snyder:

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Jim Irsay says he believes “potentially” there are 24 votes to remove Dan Snyder. “We’re not gonna vote today.”

    "You have to protect the game, you have protect what we're about," Irsay added. "This isn't what we're about."

    Ben Volin @BenVolin

    Jim Irsay is holding court with reporters going on 10 minutes, talking about why Dan Snyder should be forced to sell his team. I’ve been to a lot of owners meetings and this is unprecedented to see one speak out so forcefully against another <a href="https://t.co/GTHVOMsubH">pic.twitter.com/GTHVOMsubH</a>

    The Commanders said in a statement that Snyder does not plan to sell the team:

    Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo

    From a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Commanders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Commanders</a> spokesperson stating Dan and Tanya Snyder will not sell the team. <a href="https://t.co/Z0Tf3mFkxS">pic.twitter.com/Z0Tf3mFkxS</a>

    Irsay also responded to the report from ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson that Snyder believed he had dug up enough dirt to "blow up" a number of powerful figures around the NFL, including commissioner Roger Goodell, and had hired private investigators to do so.

    Stephen Holder @HolderStephen

    1) WOW. <br><br>2) Irsay is a very influential owner among his peers, so do not overlook that.<br><br>3) Yes, he has a past. We know. Everyone knows. Which is probably why he doesn't give a damn. <a href="https://t.co/RaQ53FNgI1">https://t.co/RaQ53FNgI1</a>

    Snyder had also reportedly categorized the NFL as "a mafia" to an associate, per ESPN's report, and said that "all the owners hate each other."

    "That's not true," a veteran owner countered in the report. "All the owners hate Dan."

    One of the figures Snyder reportedly had investigated was Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who was singing a far different tune than Irsay before Tuesday's owner meetings.

    "No, I don't think that'll be something discussed," he told reporters regarding Snyder's situation. "That's more a media thing than it is an internal thing. No, I don't think that'll be a highlighted item at all."

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    From NFL Now: Jerry Jones is still behind <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Commanders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Commanders</a> owner Daniel Snyder, and unless that changes, not much else will. <a href="https://t.co/rcSgQToXGZ">pic.twitter.com/rcSgQToXGZ</a>

    There have been conflicting reports regarding where Jones—one of the most powerful, if not the most powerful of the NFL owners—stands with Snyder. ESPN's report noted that "Jones recently told confidants that he 'might not be able' to protect Snyder any longer."

    "Snyder's already lost Jerry," a senior executive close to Jones added in that report.

    Snyder, through his attorneys and team spokespeople, has denied having his fellow owners investigated.

    Snyder, 57, is currently being investigated by the House Reform and Oversight Committee for his organization's alleged history of sexual harassment, misconduct and workplace toxicity, along with a separate investigation into potential financial improprieties.

    The NFL had previously investigated the organization's workplace culture, fining Washington $10 million in 2021, though they didn't make the findings of that investigation public.

    But the Commanders have remained a source of turmoil and bad publicity for the NFL, and it appears there is a growing push to have Snyder removed from the league. The fact that Irsay was willing to publicly say as much is telling.

