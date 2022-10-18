Colts' Jim Irsay: 'I Believe There Is Merit' to Remove Dan Snyder as Commanders Owner

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

It's possible Daniel Snyder's time as the Washington Commanders owner could be drawing to a close.

"I believe there is merit to removing him as owner," Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters regarding the embattled Snyder.

He added that there may be the required 24 owners around the league willing to vote out Snyder:

"You have to protect the game, you have protect what we're about," Irsay added. "This isn't what we're about."

The Commanders said in a statement that Snyder does not plan to sell the team:

Irsay also responded to the report from ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson that Snyder believed he had dug up enough dirt to "blow up" a number of powerful figures around the NFL, including commissioner Roger Goodell, and had hired private investigators to do so.

Snyder had also reportedly categorized the NFL as "a mafia" to an associate, per ESPN's report, and said that "all the owners hate each other."

"That's not true," a veteran owner countered in the report. "All the owners hate Dan."

One of the figures Snyder reportedly had investigated was Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who was singing a far different tune than Irsay before Tuesday's owner meetings.

"No, I don't think that'll be something discussed," he told reporters regarding Snyder's situation. "That's more a media thing than it is an internal thing. No, I don't think that'll be a highlighted item at all."

There have been conflicting reports regarding where Jones—one of the most powerful, if not the most powerful of the NFL owners—stands with Snyder. ESPN's report noted that "Jones recently told confidants that he 'might not be able' to protect Snyder any longer."

"Snyder's already lost Jerry," a senior executive close to Jones added in that report.

Snyder, through his attorneys and team spokespeople, has denied having his fellow owners investigated.

Snyder, 57, is currently being investigated by the House Reform and Oversight Committee for his organization's alleged history of sexual harassment, misconduct and workplace toxicity, along with a separate investigation into potential financial improprieties.

The NFL had previously investigated the organization's workplace culture, fining Washington $10 million in 2021, though they didn't make the findings of that investigation public.

But the Commanders have remained a source of turmoil and bad publicity for the NFL, and it appears there is a growing push to have Snyder removed from the league. The fact that Irsay was willing to publicly say as much is telling.