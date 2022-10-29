Report: WWE Eyes Tegan Nox and 'Several' More Women After Emma's Return

Photo credit: WWE.com

As WWE continues to reload its roster under head of creative Triple H, the company is reportedly interested in bringing back multiple women who once competed for the promotion.

According to Fightful Select (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), WWE is eyeing "several" former WWE Superstars for the women's division, including Tegan Nox.

Since Vince McMahon retired in July and Triple H was named the new head of creative, many former WWE wrestlers who were released or not re-signed in 2020 and 2021 have been brought back.

That includes women such as Dakota Kai, Scarlett, Candice LeRae and B-Fab. Also, Emma made her return to WWE on Friday night after a five-year absence, challenging Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship in a losing effort.

Nox signed with WWE in 2017 and was primarily part of NXT during her time with the company. She got called up to the main roster in July 2021 as part of a tag team with Shotzi, but the duo was broken up shortly thereafter, and Nox was released in November 2021.

The 27-year-old native of Wales has largely remained out of the spotlight since her WWE release, and she has not appeared with another major company such as All Elite Wrestling, Impact Wrestling or Stardom.

It was also recently reported by PWInsider.com (h/t Sunil Joseph of Ringside News) that WWE has interest in signing another former NXT Superstar in Chelsea Green, who has reportedly finished up with Impact Wrestling.

Of any available women's wrestler, Nox may be the most impactful signing WWE can make due to how popular she became as a babyface in NXT.

Part of that was due to the adversity she overcame working her way back from a torn ACL three times during her WWE tenure.

Assuming Nox is healthy and available, she would provide a boost to the WWE women's division regardless of what brand she lands with.

