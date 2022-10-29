Tom Brady, Giselle Bündchen's Rented Tampa Estate For Sale After Couple's Divorce

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce on Friday, the Tampa home they previously rented together is now on the market.

According to Front Office Sports on Saturday, the home is available for $12.5 million:

Both Brady and Bündchen took to social media to confirm the end of their marriage. Brady stated "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together." Bündchen wrote "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart."

Brady and Bündchen began dating in 2006 and were married for 13 years. They share two children—a son born in 2009 and a daughter born in 2012.