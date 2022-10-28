Bucs' Tom Brady, Wife Gisele Bündchen Announce Divorce After 13 Years of Marriage

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are officially divorced.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star announced on social media the couple finalized the divorce in recent days.

Bündchen also posted a message on social media, saying, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart."

TMZ Sports reported Bündchen filed divorce papers in the state of Florida.

According to the report, lawyers for both sides have spent most of the month of October figuring out details of a settlement and an agreement on property and custody of their children.

Brady and Bündchen began dating in 2006 when he was playing with the New England Patriots. The couple married in 2009. They have two children together—a son born in 2009 and a daughter born in 2012.

Bündchen was often seen at Brady's games, most notably during his appearances in the Super Bowl. She was on the field with him, along with their kids, to celebrate the Bucs' 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.

Brady announced Feb. 1 he was retiring from the NFL. The future Hall of Famer reversed course only 40 days later, writing on Instagram he realized his place is "still on the field and not in the stands."