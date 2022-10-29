WWE Rumors: Latest on Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt Potential Feud

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Conflicting reports have surfaced regarding a potential on-screen rivalry between undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns and the recently returned Bray Wyatt.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc's Marco Rovere), Reigns vs. Wyatt is an idea that has been discussed internally within WWE because of the strong reactions Wyatt has garnered since returning at Extreme Rules this month.

Fightful Select (h/t Rovere) later reported that a WWE creative source said Reigns vs. Wyatt is not being considered currently. The source reportedly said, "Where would we go from there?" with regard to a Reigns vs. Wyatt rivalry, and that the company "learned from the Fiend run" that the angle wouldn't work.

Reigns is the top star in the company, and he is on the verge of being champion for 800 consecutive days. That is essentially the length of his run as a heel as well, and it has succeeded in making him more popular than ever with the WWE fanbase.

Despite being a three-time world champion and one of WWE's most popular Superstars of the past 10 years, Wyatt was shockingly released last year amid a flurry of budget cuts.

He remained a free agent for over a year, but the door for his return was kicked open when Vince McMahon retired from his roles as chairman, CEO and head of creative.

Triple H became head of WWE creative in place of McMahon and went to work on bringing back several Superstars who had been released from the company. To this point, Wyatt's return has been the biggest of all.

Anticipation for Wyatt's return was built up over several weeks with "White Rabbit" vignettes and clues via QR codes. When the return finally happened, it was heralded as one of the greatest and most memorable moments in recent WWE history.

Fans have shown their appreciation for Wyatt's return by making him the top merchandise seller in the company ahead of Reigns and The Bloodline, per Meltzer (h/t Shivangini Rawat of Ringside News).

It can be argued that Wyatt has already been re-established as the top babyface in WWE, perhaps making him the ideal foil for Reigns at some point.

For now, the Wyatt character seems to be battling his inner demons rather than another Superstar, while Reigns is preparing to defend his title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 5.

