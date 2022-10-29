Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey: Which WWE Star is Needed More For Women's Division?

2 of 3

The appeal of Ronda Rousey is and always has been her star power and credibility.

An entire generation of fans watched her establish herself as one of the best, most influential mixed martial artists of all time en route to induction into the UFC Hall of Fame. Her addition to the WWE women's division in 2018 instantly provided the name attraction it needed to help elevate it following the progress forged by the women's revolution.

Arguably, even with Flair and Becky Lynch's star power, women would not have main-evented WrestleMania 35 had it not been for Rousey's name-value being omnipresent in that historic Triple Threat match.

She may not be as red-hot as she was, and certain creative issues have plagued her most recent run, but she is still over with fans, credible and can elevate any opponent simply by selling for them.

Is she a picture-perfect pro wrestler? No. She does not have the level of training the women around her do, and she clearly becomes lost at points. She has been open about her shortcomings.

"Well, remembering it is hard, I'm not like a seasoned veteran or anything like that," she told The Wives of Wrestling podcast (h/t WrestlingInc.com). "This past 'Mania, I was like, 'I don't have this down, at all.' We were about to go out there and I'm like, 'Uh, I don't know all this match yet.' But all the parts where I wasn't sure what was next was a part where I could get a cue or something from somebody else."

"I am very much dependent on who else I am in there with to make the match itself and to guide me when I am out there. I'm like a smoke-and-mirrors bitch. I've only had a year-and-a-half of experience, and people forget that a lot."

Rousey is not going to go into the ring and will anyone to a five-star match in the way Flair might, but she is still going to elevate them in a similar way to what The Queen does because beating a legend still means something, mostly because it is not something that has been done repeatedly to the point that the effect wears off.

Look at Liv Morgan and what it meant to her to be able to beat Rousey, even if the execution was not always perfect. She is a bigger star now than she was before and a focal point of SmackDown creative efforts.

That may not have happened without the headline-making wins over someone with the star power of Rowdy.