2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 9?November 1, 2022
If you're a big fan of upsets and surprises, Week 8 in the NFL was not your cup of tea.
With the Kansas City Chiefs sitting the week out, seven of the league's division leaders played, and all seven won. The Baltimore Ravens started the week with a Thursday night win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Philadelphia Eagles stayed undefeated with a beatdown of the cross-state Pittsburgh Steelers. The Minnesota Vikings outlasted the Arizona Cardinals. So on and so forth.
OK, it wasn't completely surprise-free. You'd be hard-pressed to find an expert who believed the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks would be in first place eight weeks into the season, yet here we are. Or experts who thought Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford would be a combined 9-14, yet here we are.
A pair of this year's biggest surprises also returned to earth (at least temporarily). The New York Jets lost their 13th straight meeting with the New England Patriots, while the New York Giants fell in Seattle.
As has been the case every week this season here at Bleacher Report, NFL Analysts Brent Sobleski, Maurice Moton and Gary Davenport have come together to rank all 32 teams from the bottom to the top.
The teams at the very top and the very bottom haven't changed. But there was no shortage of movement in between.
32. Houston Texans (1-5-1)
Last Week: 32
Week 8 Result: Lost vs. Tennessee 17-10
The Houston Texans have hit rock bottom—again.
In a season filled with lows, the Texans found a new nadir Sunday against the Titans. Playing against a Tennessee team that attempted only 10 passes, the Texans were gashed for a whopping 314 yards on the ground. It was a pitiful defensive effort that left players and coaches alike shaking their heads.
"It's unacceptable for us as a defense to give up that many yards," linebacker Christian Kirksey told reporters after the game.
“We knew who we were playing,” head coach Lovie Smith said. “One of the best backs in the game. That physical brand of football, we weren’t ready to play that today.”
It wasn't just the defense that let Houston down. The Texans offense managed only 161 yards in total. Rookie running back Dameon Pierce had no running lanes and averaged a pitiful 2.3 yards per carry. Second-year quarterback Davis Mills had just 152 passing yards and threw an interception.
All told, it served as a stark reminder that the Texans are the most talent-deficient team in the NFL. They badly need playmakers on both sides of the ball, and wins will be few and far between for them this year.
At least they don't have to turn around and play the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on a short week.
Oh, wait. They do.
31. Detroit Lions (1-6)
Last Week: 30
Week 8 Result: Lost vs. Miami 31-27
The Detroit Lions have turned snatching defeat from the jaws of victory into an art form.
They were finally able to get their offense back on track Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, The Lions scored touchdowns on their first three drives of the game and raced out to a 21-7 lead. They scored on all five of their first-half possessions.
And then Lions things happened.
The Detroit defense imploded, allowing 476 yards of offense and 34 points. The offense turtled, failing to score a single second-half point. And for the fifth straight game, the Lions came up short at the end.
While speaking to reporters after the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell continued to insist that the Lions are getting closer to respectability.
"My thought is as frustrating as it is, I know how close we are because we are still talking about one play," Campbell said. "And the hard thing is to just keep doing your job and staying in the thick of the storm, and the easy thing is to go down below and get under the blanket, eat all the food and whatever. Guys who are going on the deck and just continue to do their part because they know the sun's coming, those are the guys we're looking for. So that's how I choose to think of this. The only way to clean up everything is to go back to work, that's just–that's all I know."
Campbell's assertion would be easier to believe if he didn't keep making some version of it each and every week, explaining after the latest loss that things aren't that bad.
They are. They really, really are.
30. Carolina Panthers (2-6)
Last Week: 31
Week 8 Result: Lost at Atlanta 37-34 (OT)
Since firing head coach Matt Rhule, the Carolina Panthers have shown more fight. But losing teams find ways to lose, and Carolina did that Sunday in Atlanta.
The Panthers could have won the game in regulation, but wide receiver D.J. Moore drew a 15-yard penalty for taking off his helmet after scoring the game-tying touchdown on a Hail Mary. Kicker Eddy Piniero missed the extra-point attempt, sending the game into overtime. In overtime, he missed a 32-yard field goal after a Marcus Mariota interception, too.
After the defeat, interim head coach Steve Wilks accepted blame for his team's inability to close Atlanta out.
"We didn't find a way to finish," Wilks said. "We had too many opportunities to win this football game, and we didn't find a way to get it done. And that falls on me. We've got to make sure we're smart enough. Something to learn from. Celebration penalty, big play like that, we've got to keep our poise. It was a great job with D.J. coming up with the big play in the end zone. Great pass by P.J. (Walker). But as a team we've got to make sure that we're smart and just ready. Take it to the next level, next step."
On some level, losing the game in overtime may have been the Panthers' best-case result. They put up a good fight, but they didn't further jeopardize their chances of landing a top pick in the 2023 draft.
29. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6)
Last Week: 29
Week 8 Result: Lost at Philadelphia 35-13
In his 16 years as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin has never had a losing record.
Not until this year, at least.
Granted, the 2022 Steelers still aren't guaranteed to have a losing record. But after getting blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the Steelers' chances of peeling off seven wins in nine games appear slightly worse than the odds of winning the Powerball and Mega Millions—in the same week.
After the loss, rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said that unforced errors and penalties are killing the team.
"We gotta know what we're doing," Pickett said. "Not getting in the right spot, not having procedural penalties, personnel in and out of the huddle, all things we can control. There's no talent issues. ... Anyone in here could go do that, as long as they know what they're doing. We gotta get right there. It starts with me. I gotta be more on my stuff getting these guys right. And I'll take ownership of it."
It's true that the Steelers aren't doing themselves any favors. They committed nine penalties and turned the ball over twice against the Eagles. But the harsh reality is that the Steelers just aren't very good. The mistakes just amplify that.
"After enjoying decades of consistency, Steelers fans are now experiencing how the other side lives," Sobleski said. "The league's most stable organization is a shell of itself, particularly on offense with an overwhelmed rookie quarterback, a subpar offensive line and highly inconsistent skill-position players. After starting all of four games, Pickett is already publicly calling out his teammates for not putting in enough work during the practice week. Things can only get better from here, right?"
28. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6)
Last Week: 25
Week 8 Result: Lost vs. Denver 21-17 (London)
Earlier this season, the Jacksonville Jaguars appeared to be turning a corner. Back in Week 3, they went into Los Angeles and throttled the Chargers 38-10.
The Jaguars haven't won again since then.
Much like the team as a whole, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has regressed badly after a solid start. Lawrence was mostly awful against the stout Denver defense, completing 18 of 31 passes for just 133 yards, one touchdown and two costly interceptions.
The second of those picks ended Jacksonville's comeback bid. After the game, the second-year signal-caller admitted to reporters that he just hasn't been good enough.
"Being the quarterback and having an opportunity to go win the game and you don't get it done, that's really disappointing and frustrating,'' Lawrence said. ''I've got to look in the mirror. I've got to play better.''
In fairness to Lawrence, it's hardly all his fault that the Jaguars are struggling. Outside of second-year tailback Travis Etienne, there isn't a facet of the game where Jacksonville is playing well with any consistency.
Next week, the Jaguars face a Las Vegas Raiders team that has also floundered this year. That figures to be their best chance to pick up another win before their Week 11 bye, as they're headed to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10.
27. Las Vegas Raiders (2-5)
Last Week: 21
Week 8 Result: Lost at New Orleans 24-0
If there was any hope that the Las Vegas Raiders had turned a corner with their 38-20 win over the Houston Texans in Week 7, those hopes were dashed Sunday in New Orleans.
The Raiders didn't just lose. They were completely dominated in every facet of the game on the way to being shut out for the first time since 2014.
The Raiders had only 183 yards of offense in total and didn't cross midfield until late in the fourth quarter. It was a pathetic performance that left embattled first-year head coach Josh McDaniels offering an apology to fans after the game.
“Obviously, that wasn’t good enough in any way, shape or form,” McDaniels said. “We’re better than that. I apologize to Raider Nation for that performance. I own that. That’s my responsibility. … It starts with me. We’re gonna work hard and we’re gonna fix it.”
Moton isn't so sure it can be fixed.
"What’s left to say after a shutout loss to a team that gave up the second-most points before Week 8? At 2-5, the Raiders are one of the league’s biggest disappointments," he said. "The defense had its issues with running back Alvin Kamara, who scored three touchdowns, while the offense averaged a paltry 3.3 yards per play. Despite offseason extensions for Derek Carr, Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow, Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby and eye toward a return to the playoffs, the Raiders look like they might finish with a top-five draft pick."
26. Chicago Bears (3-5)
Last Week: 24
Week 8 Result: Lost at Dallas 49-29
One play in the second half of Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys essentially sums up the 2022 Chicago Bears.
After Dallas edge-rusher Micah Parsons pounced on a David Montgomery fumble in the third quarter, Bears quarterback Justin Fields hopped over him. There was just one problem: No one had touched Parsons. He got up, rumbled into the end zone, and just like that, the game was essentially settled.
Fields admitted afterward that he made a mistake, but he said the team has to shake off this latest setback.
"You're always gonna have ups and downs in the game," Fields said. "You've just got to keep fighting."
After looking great defensively last week against the New England Patriots, the Bears were scorched by Dallas for 442 yards and 49 points. But on the bright side, Fields played relatively well again, aside from being a terrible tackler. He completed 17 of 23 passes for 151 yards and a pair of scores while adding another 60 yards and a score on the ground.
"The Bears failed to string together consecutive wins after a short turnaround from their Monday Night Football win over the Patriots, but they’re fun to watch again," Moton said. "Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has tapped into Fields’ capability as a runner, which has helped get the offense going."
"The Bears have scored 62 points over the last two weeks," he continued. "Unfortunately, Chicago's porous run defense allowed 200 yards and three scores to the Cowboys in Week 8. If the Bears patch up their interior defense, they can string together signature wins in the middle of the season."
That defense isn't likely to get better after the Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday. It was a tell-tale sign that Chicago is all but packing it in for 2022.
25. Cleveland Browns (3-5)
Last Week: 27
Week 8 Result: Won vs. Cincinnati 32-13
Will the real Cleveland Browns please stand up?
There are weeks where the Browns look like a decent team—a squad capable of beating inferior opponents but not hanging with true contenders. There was last week's three-point loss to the Baltimore Ravens. A two-point setback against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5.
Then there's the mistake-prone mess of a team that got blown out by the New England Patriots in Week 6. That team looked like a tomato can. Like the "Clowns" of old.
Then there's the team that just took the defending AFC champions behind the woodshed, thumping the rival Bengals on Monday night. There wasn't a facet of the game where Cleveland wasn't in complete control. The Browns piled up 172 yards on the ground while allowing just 36. Cleveland outgained Cincinnati by a margin of nearly 2-to-1. Cleveland had a 15-plus-minute time of possession edge.
The Browns now head into the bye fresh off their most impressive performance of the year. The key for the team during the off week will be trying to carry that momentum over. Because when the Browns get back at it in Week 10, it gets real—an AFC East road swing through Miami and Buffalo followed by a home date with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
If Cleveland wants to playing for anything but pride when Deshaun Watson makes his debut in Week 13, the Browns have to figure out a way to win two of those games.
24. Denver Broncos (3-5)
Last Week: 28
Week 8 Result: Won at Jacksonville 21-17 (London)
The Denver Broncos finally figured out a way to get their floundering offense going.
All they had to do was fly 4,683 miles to the east.
Actually, Denver's offense didn't exactly light it up Sunday in London. Russell Wilson threw for 252 yards and a touchdown in his return to action after missing Week 7 with a hamstring injury. The Broncos averaged just 3.6 yards a carry on the ground. But after entering Week 8 as the lowest-scoring team in the entire NFL, 21 points must have seemed like quite the deluge of scoring.
After the win, defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones credited the offense while speaking to reporters.
"With the losing streak, it was good to see [the offense] hold it down,'' Jones said. "They helped us out more this game than we helped them out.''
Denver's defense has played as well as any unit in the league this season. But if the Broncos have any hope of turning their season around and becoming the contender some expected them to be in 2022, then the offense needs use this game as a springboard and continue to improve.
23. Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1)
Last Week: 16
Week 8 Result: Lost vs. Washington 17-16
In an effort to jump-start the offense, the Indianapolis Colts made a big change last week. After less than half a season, the Matt Ryan era in Indy is over—Ryan was benched in favor of youngster Sam Ehlinger. And while Ehlinger's numbers were modest in his NFL debut and the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, head coach Frank Reich told reporters that the second-year signal-caller from Texas showed some promise in his first game.
“No disrespect to Matt because I thought he had some good moments,” Reich said. “But I thought Sam looked good. He looked really poised. He threw it well. I thought he played well. I know we didn't gain, like, a thousand yards or anything like that, but I felt today we could find a rhythm with what we have out there. I felt today that we can put something together and continue to get better.”
As Sobleski wrote, though, the problem, as evidenced by the final score, is that quarterback was far from the Colts' only problem.
"Well, the switch from Ryan to Ehlinger didn't provide the boost Indianapolis hoped it would," he said. "To be fair, Ryan is dealing with an injured shoulder, while Ehlinger played relatively well in his first career start. The quarterback's performance during Indianapolis' gut-wrenching 17-16 loss shows the team's issues run far deeper than who's behind center. Turnovers, a shoddy offensive line and an inability to come up with a big play when necessary have plagued the Colts all season."
22. Arizona Cardinals (3-5)
Last Week: 18
Week 8 Result: Lost at Minnesota 34-26
There has been something of a theme with the 2022 Arizona Cardinals. That theme has been close, but no cigar.
In each of Arizona's last three drives Sunday in Minnesota, the Cardinals crossed midfield—but couldn't get past the Vikings' 35. Three of Arizona's losses this season have been by one possession (eight points or less). The Cardinals are hanging with opponents—but just can't seal the deal.
Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has only been active for the past two weeks, but he's optimistic that the season can be salvaged. The Cardinals just have to find a way to win.
"We're right there. It's not like we're getting blown out," Hopkins told reporters. "This is one of the best teams in the NFL, and we had a chance to win today."
After three turnovers, just four third-down conversions in 11 tries and 10 penalties, veteran edge-rusher J.J. Watt is convinced the biggest obstacle for the Cardinals is the Cardinals.
"We just crushed ourselves, just did too many things that we can't do," Watt said. "Against a good football team, they're going to beat you."
The good news is that no team is running away with the NFC West. Arizona is only two back of the division-leading Seahawks. Seattle also happens to be Arizona's next opponent—the first of three straight NFC West tilts.
But if Arizona falters in that stretch, that could be it for this season.
21. Green Bay Packers (3-5)
Last Week: 19
Week 8 Result: Lost at Buffalo 27-17
The Green Bay Packers have been a pillar of success and stability in recent years. The last time the Packers had lost more than four games in a season was in 2018.
After falling to Bills on Sunday night in a game that frankly wasn't as close as the final score, the Packers have now dropped four games in a row. The three-time defending NFC North champions are a whopping 3.5 games off the pace in the division.
As has been the case throughout the skid, after the loss quarterback Aaron Rodgers preached patience while speaking to reporters.
"I think the most important thing is to take a beat. After a frustration like this, the last thing you want is to respond in emotion," Rodgers said. "So take a beat. Let it sit. There's not a whole lot to say after the game that is really going to spark the team, I don't think."
As Sobleski wrote, the thing is nothing is changing. Green Bay's offense has struggled most of the season, and Sunday was no exception.
"Head coach Matt LaFleur has no confidence in his offense right now," he said. "The Packers spent the majority of Sunday's contest trying to run the ball despite being down multiple scores. Through 50 minutes of play, Aaron Rodgers attempted only 16 passes for 74 yards. The majority of his 203 yards came in desperation mode. But the Bills are legitimate Super Bowl contenders. The Packers aren't, based on how their offense is currently constructed. Additions at wide receiver and improved health along the offensive line will be necessary to become anything more than a below-average team."
20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)
Last Week: 17
Week 8 Result: Lost vs. Baltimore 27-22
At this point, saying that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in trouble doesn't begin to describe it.
Tampa's loss to the Ravens in Week 8 frankly wasn't as close as the final score. After starting the season 2-0, Tampa has dropped five of six. Tom Brady just suffered a third consecutive loss for the first time in two decades.
After the game, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles didn't sugarcoat the team's situation.
"It's still dark," Bowles said. "Until you win ballgames consistently and play four quarters consistently, it's going to be dark. That doesn't mean we can't get out of it. We just have a lot of work to do, as coaches and as players. We've got to score points in the red zone and we've got to play four quarters on defense. I think in the second half we missed a bunch of tackles and got wore down. They had a few runs that got out. Just a lack of communication and lack of a few things we talk about. And until we find answers to that and play consistently and coach it consistently, that's where we are. We're 3-5; we own that."
The problem is that there's no easy fix for what ails the Buccaneers. The offensive line has been awful. Tampa can't run the ball. Top pass-rusher Shaquil Barrett tore his Achilles against the Ravens and is done for the season. And while Brady hasn't been terrible, his level of play hasn't been what it was even last year.
So yeah, the Buccaneers are in trouble—and then some.
19. New Orleans Saints (3-5)
Last Week: 26
Week 8 Result: Won vs. Las Vegas 24-0
A funny thing happened on the way to mediocrity.
The Andy Dalton-led New Orleans offense has gotten good.
The 24 points the Saints put up Sunday against the Raiders was actually their lowest-scoring game since Week 3. After running back Alvin Kamara publicly stated the Saints were going to "whoop" the Raiders, they went out and did just that—in no small part because of Kamara's three-touchdown afternoon.
Kamara was the star Sunday, but he was quick to credit his teammates while speaking to reporters after the win.
"I stick to what I said," Kamara said. "We was going to go out there and beat their [butt], and we did that. We came in wanting to kind of just impose our will. I was talking about getting back to playing our style of football. Obviously, it looks like it's me, but it's a team thing. So, it's refreshing to kind of get that."
The shutout win was easily the Saints' best performance of the season. And for Davenport, it raised an interesting possibility.
"If these Saints can get any kind of consistent effort from the defense," he said, "then they might well be the best team in a bad NFC South. The New Orleans offense is easily the most explosive in the division, with Andy Dalton providing a spark that was missing under Jameis Winston. Week 9 will bring a chance for the Saints to show they are more than mediocre. They host Lamar Jackson and the 5-3 Ravens."
18. Washington Commanders (4-4)
Last Week: 23
Week 8 Result: Won at Indianapolis 17-16
The Washington Commanders are a .500 football team.
Granted, that's not a Herculean achievement. But after starting the season 1-4 and looking very much the part of a tomato can, the Commanders have peeled off three straight wins. Two of those victories have come on the road, including Sunday's last-minute comeback win over the Colts. Washington admittedly isn't piling up style points. But it is stacking wins, leading quarterback Taylor Heinicke to credit the team's toughness while speaking to reporters.
"I think it's the intangible things that keep this team together. A lot of the wins aren't pretty," Heinicke said. "But it's a win, nonetheless. The guys have a lot of heart. They keep battling. ... That's just our team, man. We're just a bunch of guys out there working hard and trying to play our best ball. I love this team. It's my favorite team I've been on, my favorite locker room I've been with. I can't say enough good things about the guys in there."
"Forget Carson Wentz," Davenport said. "This Commanders team just seems to respond with Heinicke under center—and ugly wins count the same as pretty ones. Still, while Heinicke is a fun story and Washington's best bet as a stopgap at quarterback, it's hard to see these Commanders surviving a gauntlet that includes the Vikings, Eagles and Giants over the next five weeks."
17. Atlanta Falcons (4-4)
Last Week: 22
Week 8 Result: Won vs. Carolina 37-34 (OT)
Sunday's wildest game took place in Atlanta, where the Carolina Panthers and Falcons battled for first place in the NFC South.
You read that right. In fact, after outlasting the Panthers in a wild, back-and-forth affair that went to overtime, the Falcons are the only team in the division with as many wins as losses.
You know, just like everyone expected.
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota went from hero to zero to hero again in the game. There was good—three touchdown passes. There was bad—two interceptions, including one in overtime that should have cost Atlanta the game. And there was redemption—a 30-yard run in overtime that set up the game-winning kick. While speaking to reporters after the game, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith applauded his quarterback's resiliency.
"He's a resilient guy," Smith said. "That's why we believe in Marcus. There's not many guys who can make that play."
"The Falcons aren't a threat to teams like the Eagles, Cowboys and 49ers in the NFC," Davenport said. "Sunday's game notwithstanding, they don't have the offense to win shootouts, and their defense is OK but not much more than that. But credit where it's due—Atlanta is playing better football than any other team in the division, and Smith has quietly done an excellent job of maximizing his talent. The Falcons may not be a Super Bowl contender, but they aren't an easy out, either."
"Smith should be a leading candidate for NFL Coach of the Year," Sobleski agreed. "Atlanta's roster prior to the start of the regular season looked like one of the league's worst. More than a few holes can still be poked into the team's personnel. Even so, the Falcons are well-coached, play a tough brand of football and have just enough talent at key spots to remain competitive on a weekly basis."
16. Los Angeles Rams (3-4)
Last Week: 15
Week 8 Result: Lost vs. San Francisco 31-14
It's bad enough that the Los Angeles Rams got rolled at home by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8. Even worse that the defending Super Bowl champions are 3-4 and 1.5 games back in the NFC West.
But Sunday's loss was nearly a catastrophe.
With about a minute left in a game that was already decided, star wide receiver Cooper Kupp had to be helped off the field after suffering an apparent ankle injury. It appears that Kupp avoided serious injury, but head coach Sean McVay admitted to reporters after the game that Kupp never should have been in the game to begin with.
“That’s why you wanted to try to be smart getting out of the game. And I’m kicking myself for not running the football again,” McVay said. “But I’m hopeful that he’s OK.”
"Kupp's injury may be the hot topic of conversation," Davenport said, "but what we should be talking about is the Rams' one-dimensional offense. The offensive line is terrible. That's killing the Rams run game—only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are worse on the ground this year. And with no run game to keep opposing defenses even a little bit honest, teams are pinning their ears back and pummeling Matthew Stafford. There's no easy fix for what ails these Rams—and at this point it's far more likely they miss the postseason altogether than get back to the Super Bowl."
15. New England Patriots (4-4)
Last Week: 20
Week 8 Result: Won at New York Jets 22-17
After getting drilled at home by the Chicago Bears last week, the New England Patriots badly needed to get things back on track.
Luckily for the team, nothing gets the Patriots back on track quite like facing the New York Jets. New England defeated its AFC East rivals for the 13th straight time Sunday.
After the game, veteran safety Devin McCourty told reporters that it felt good to put last week's debacle against the Bears in the rearview.
"We needed it," McCourty said. "It's tough—you go out there at home and you get booed and you don't really show up in any phase of the game. It was ugly for us. Chicago whupped us. We had to fast-forward."
It wasn't an especially masterful performance—Mac Jones failed to clear 200 passing yards, and New England's ground game averaged just 3.7 yards per carry. But despite being outgained by almost 100 yards, the Patriots made plays when they needed to and forced three turnovers.
The Patriots have a pair of winnable games up next against the Colts and Jets—it's possible New England will hit Week 12 at 6-4. Then comes two games that will define whether the Pats have any chance of making a second straight trip to the postseason—at Minnesota and home against the East-leading Bills.
14. Los Angeles Chargers (4-3)
Last Week: 14
Week 8 Result: Bye Week
NFL teams like to head into the bye week with some positive momentum. It was just the opposite for the Los Angeles Chargers, as last week's lopsided loss to the Seattle Seahawks was arguably the Bolts' ugliest game of the year. Linebacker Drue Tranquill told reporters after the setback that it left a bad taste in the team's mouth to hit the bye with a whimper instead of a bang.
“Whenever you’re a competitor and you lose that way, it leaves a sick feeling in your stomach,” Tranquill said. “And when you know you didn’t play your best and you got to wait two more weeks to go out and play, guys are just going to be biting at the bit to get back out there.”
However, while the loss stung, the Chargers needed the time off—because injuries have blasted them on both sides of the ball.
No. 1 cornerback J.C. Jackson is out for the season after rupturing his patellar tendon last week. So is left tackle Rashawn Slater. Top wide receiver Keenan Allen has barely played since Week 1 with a hamstring injury. No. 2 wideout Mike Williams is out a month with a high ankle sprain. Quarterback Justin Herbert has been nursing sore ribs for weeks.
It's just been one setback after another for a team that entered 2022 with Super Bowl aspirations.
And it’s fair to wonder which setback will be one setback too many.
13. New York Jets (5-3)
Last Week: 10
Week 8 Result: Lost vs. New England 22-17
Well, so much for New York's stay in the top 10 of these power rankings.
Over the Jets' four-game winning streak, they did many things well. They ran the ball. They played defense. And they avoided mistakes.
With rookie phenom Breece Hall lost for the season to a torn ACL, New York's ground game evaporated against the Patriots—the team managed just 51 rushing yards on 15 carries. The defense gave way at critical moments. And Jets quarterback Zach Wilson threw three back-breaking interceptions.
"During the Jets’ four-game winning streak, we tried to provide words of caution with concerns about quarterback Zach Wilson’s game-managing performances, and you saw exactly why Sunday," Moton wrote. "Wilson threw for 355 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in a 22-17 loss to the Patriots. While Wilson’s passing yard total looks good in the box score, he had some head-scratching throws.
"When the Jets don’t have a comfortable lead and need Wilson to pull them out of a deficit," he continued, "they have to cross their fingers when he throws downfield. The second-year signal-caller has a lot of room for growth, but in the meantime, teams will try to get off to a quick start against Gang Green and force him into catch-up mode."
Things don't get any easier from here. Fresh off his shakiest performance of the season, Wilson and the Jets have to try to slow down the buzzsaw that is Josh Allen and the Bills.
12. Cincinnati Bengals (4-4)
Last Week: 8
Week 8 Result: Lost at Cleveland 32-13
The Cincinnati Bengals have problems. Multiple problems.
In Cincinnati's defense, to date they have had slightly better success defending their conference championship this season than the Los Angeles Rams. But that's not saying a lot, and in getting drilled in Cleveland in the latest installment of the "Battle of Ohio," the Bengals looked less like the defending AFC champs and more like the "Bungles" of old.
Long story short, there wasn't much of the game film that the Bengals won't want to burn after Monday's debacle. Offensively, the Bengals were completely out of sync without star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase—the Bengals managed just 229 total yards and didn't crack 40 yards on the ground.
When it came to the Browns, all the Bengals did was get cracked on the ground, Cincinnati had no answer for the NFL's leading rusher, with Nick Chubb and the Cleveland ground game topping 170 yards and chewing up over 36 minutes of clock.
"Performances like Monday's make it next to impossible to say with a straight face that these Bengals are a threat to the Chiefs and Bills in the AFC," Davenport said. "There's just too much that isn't working. The re-vamped offensive line isn't markedly better than last year's mess. The Bengals were having trouble pushing the ball down the field even before Chase got hurt. And Burrow's play Monday smacked of a guy trying to carry his team—and making mistakes as a result. It may not be panic time just yet, but the concern level in Cincinnati just ratcheted up a notch or three."
11. Miami Dolphins (5-3)
Last Week: 11
Week 8 Result: Won at Detroit 31-27
One thing is for sure. The Miami Dolphins are a much different team with Tua Tagovailoa under center. After roaring back to beat the Lions on Sunday, the Dolphins are a perfect 5-0 when Tagovailoa starts and finishes a game. Without him, the Dolphins are winless this year.
Tagovailoa was outstanding against Detroit, passing for 382 yards and three scores without an interception. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle both had huge games, combining for 20 catches for 294 yards and two touchdowns.
Per Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated, Tagovailoa's explosion against the Lions was actually one of the best games a Dolphins quarterback has ever had.
"On Sunday, Tagovailoa may have had the best statistical game for a quarterback in franchise history. He is the only Dolphins QB ever to have thrown for 350-plus yards, three or more touchdown passes and no interceptions while maintaining a completion percentage of 80% or better. No one is saying he’s better than Dan Marino, we’re just saying Marino has never had this perfect of a 60-minute stretch in his 17-season career."
The Dolphins aren't without their issues—Miami's defense allowed almost 400 yards of offense and 27 points. But so long as Tagovailoa is standing on his head like this, the Dolphins have to be taken seriously as a player in the AFC.
10. Seattle Seahawks (5-3)
Last Week: 12
Week 8 Result: Won vs. New York Giants 27-13
This was supposed to be a rebuilding year in Seattle.
After trading quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason, the Seahawks were supposed to be starting over. With a veteran stopgap under center in Geno Smith, the 2022 season was a wash. The Seahawks would earn a high draft pick next year, use it and the picks gained in the Wilson trade to improve a seemingly flawed roster and hopefully get back in the mix in 2023.
There's a problem, though: Someone forgot to tell the Seahawks that. And after taking care of a red-hot New York Giants team in Week 8, the Seahawks are 5-3 and all alone in first place in the NFC West. And per Moton, it's high time we put some respect on the Seahawks' name.
"By now, the Seahawks should’ve earned your respect as one of the league’s top 10 teams," he said. "Under center, Smith has turned his career around in a rebirth with the Seahawks. He’s delivered the ball to wideouts DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett with great efficiency, completing 72.7 percent of his passes. Rookie running back Ken Walker III has become an intricate part of the offense as well, scoring five touchdowns on the ground since Week 5. On top of all that offensive firepower, Seattle’s defense has tightened up over the past three weeks, allowing an average of 15 points per game in that span. If the Seahawks' defensive unit continues to limit opponents, they will have a playoff spot in January."
9. New York Giants (6-2)
Last Week: 6
Week 8 Result: Lost at Seattle 27-13
It was bound to happen sooner or later.
The New York Giants had been living on the edge. Every one of the team's first seven games was a one-score affair, which included six victories. There had been one fourth-quarter comeback after another.
But there would be no magic Sunday in Seattle. Instead, there was just 225 yards of offense. New York's only touchdown of the game came when a Tyler Lockett fumble was recovered inside the Seattle 5-yard line. The Giants had a pair of turnovers of their own, including a late muffed punt that quashed any chance at a comeback.
However, despite being outplayed in just about every facet of the game, safety Julian Love pointed out that the G-Men are still 6-2, which is light-years ahead of where most expected them to be.
“When you think of the four quarters of the season, the first quarter we’re 3-1,” Love said. “Now the second quarter we’re 3-1. Really the story is going to be about the second half. I think we’ve done a great job so far, playing well, winning some close games. But the story is very promising going forward.”
Defensive lineman Leonard Williams agreed.
“I’m still happy about where we are at,” Williams said. “I think we have no reason to hang our heads down low now. That was a good team that we played. It wasn’t against slouches or anything like that. Guys have been nicked up, banged up, and we’re hoping to go for a stretch after the bye week and hope that guys are able to take care of their body for a little bit.”
With two games against one-win teams coming after the bye, the Giants could have an 8-2 record 10 games into the season. But a gauntlet that includes Dallas, Minnesota and the unbeaten Eagles twice down the stretch will determine just how far these Giants have really come.
8. San Francisco 49ers (4-4)
Last Week: 13
Week 8 Result: Won at Los Angeles Rams 31-14
The San Francisco 49ers sent a message to the rest of the NFC on Sunday. The Niners may only be 4-4 right now, but this team is dangerous.
In fact, with Christian McCaffrey in the fold, the San Francisco offense has the potential to be terrifying.
"The 49ers beat a struggling Rams squad to sweep the season series, and they seem to have found their mojo with McCaffrey in the fold after he went through a full week of practice with his new squad," Moton said. "McCaffrey threw a touchdown pass, hauled in a pass for a score and reached paydirt on the ground against the Rams. Head coach Kyle Shanahan will unlock so many levels of his playbook with him, which is a scary thought for the rest of the league. At 4-4, San Francisco looks primed to go on a roll through November."
Mind you, the 49ers rolled the Rams without having star wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who missed the game with a hamstring injury. By the time the team gets back from the bye week, the Niners should have Samuel back, at which point they will have arguably the NFL's two most versatile offensive weapons lining up together.
It's a dream scenario for San Francisco—and a nightmare for opposing defenses.
7. Tennessee Titans (5-2)
Last Week: 9
Week 8 Result: Won at Houston 17-10
It's not often that a 2022 NFL team attempts just 10 passes (including just one in the second half), manages just 40 passing yards as a team and wins.
Of course, most teams don't have Derrick Henry.
With Ryan Tannehill sidelined by an illness and an ankle injury, the Titans were forced to turn to rookie Malik Willis under center. Tennessee went run-heavy and then some in the game, with Henry and Dontrell Hilliard combining for 40 carries and 302 yards.
And it worked.
After Tennessee's fifth straight win, Henry was quick to praise his offensive linemen for paving the way for his 219-yard, two-score effort.
"Credit to those guys up front on blocking—O-line, receivers, tight ends, fullbacks," Henry said. "They are sacrificing to be able to block and have the tools to have success, so I can make a play. I give all the credit to them, so I can go out there and do my job. I'm happy to get the win."
Head coach Mike Vrabel, on the other hand, turned the focus back to his star running back.
"We've come to expect that from him," Vrabel said. "He puts so much on himself. ... Derrick expects more from himself than anyone on this football team or any coaching member would. I'm glad we have him."
Combined with the Colts' loss to Washington, the Titans have built a 2.5-game lead in the AFC South. But the team is going to need Tannehill back to make it six wins in a row Sunday night.
Beating the Chiefs in Kansas City will take a few more forward passes.
6. Baltimore Ravens (5-3)
Last Week: 7
Week 8 Result: Won at Tampa Bay 27-22
The Baltimore Ravens might be the best team in the NFL that no one is really talking about.
The Ravens aren't necessarily elite in any one area. Baltimore is 11th in the NFL in total offense, 24th in total defense and 20th in scoring defense. But while the Ravens might not be posting gaudy yardage totals, the team is fifth in the league in scoring. The defense is making plays when it needs to. And the Ravens have peeled off three wins in four games, including two over teams that won their division in 2021.
While speaking to reporters after Thursday's win in Tampa, star quarterback Lamar Jackson allowed that the Ravens still have work to do if they are going to hang with the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC.
But he said the Ravens are close.
"I feel like we're very close,. We're right there, but there's still room for improvement … the little mistakes we're still making out there," Jackson said. "We change those and I feel the sky is the limit."
Thursday's win came at a cost: Tight end Mark Andrews, running back Gus Edwards and wide receiver Rashod Bateman all exited the game with injuries. But with just one more game between now and Baltimore's bye, the Ravens will have an opportunity to get healthy soon enough.
The team also made a potentially massive impact addition on defense. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Ravens acquired second-team All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith from the Bears on Monday in exchange for a pair of draft picks.
5. Dallas Cowboys (6-2)
Last Week: 5
Week 8 Result: Won vs. Chicago 49-29
The Dallas Cowboys entered Week 8 shorthanded on offense, as running back Ezekiel Elliott was shelved with a knee injury.
It didn't matter even a little.
The Cowboys didn't miss a beat against the Chicago Bears with Tony Pollard serving as the team's lead running back. Quite the opposite, in fact; Pollard had a monster game against the Bears, piling up 147 total yards and three touchdowns on just 15 touches.
For most of the season, the Cowboys have leaned on the defense. But in Week 8, the offense finally blew up, piling up 442 yards and scoring their most points of the season by far. Quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters the explosion gives the Cowboys some positive momentum heading into the bye week.
"It's a huge step," Prescott said, "Especially going into the bye week. That confidence heading into the bye week that we can win any way that we need to."
"The Cowboys have been winning this year with defense," Davenport said. "But Sunday's effort against the Bears harkened back a bit to last year's top-ranked offense in points and yards per game. If Dallas can somehow combine last season's offensive output with this season's dominant defense, the Cowboys might be able to take a second-half run at the Eagles in the NFC East."
"Tony Pollard just may be the solution to the problem the Cowboys won't admit they have," Sobleski added. "After Sunday's impressive victory over the Bears, owner Jerry Jones stated that Elliott is still the starter and the team will 'go as Zeke goes.' The comments came after Pollard provided 147 yards from scrimmage and three rushing touchdowns. Maybe Jones should be a little less stubborn, worry about Elliott's contract in the offseason and demand the more explosive option becomes the team's lead back."
4. Minnesota Vikings (6-1)
Last Week: 4
Week 8 Result: Won vs. Arizona 34-26
The Minnesota Vikings are running away with the NFC North.
Not only did the Vikings win a back-and-forth affair with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, but every other team in the division also lost. Less than halfway into the season, the Vikings have opened up a four-game lead on the Bears and Packers.
The Vikings used a balanced attack to down the Redbirds. Minnesota piled up 173 yards on the ground, averaging 6.0 a carry. Kirk Cousins wasn't especially prolific through the air, but he was efficient with 232 yards on 24-of-36 passing. And Minnesota's defense forced three turnovers and sacked Kyler Murray four times. However, despite five straight wins and the second-best record in the NFC, the Vikings aren't getting a lot of national run as a Super Bowl contender—a fact that Minnesota edge-rusher Za'Darius Smith has used as motivation.
"It feels good [to win]," Smith told reporters after the game. "I just hate that people still are not talking about us, but it's OK. We'll continue to be the underdogs."
That lack of national respect is largely because Minnesota's lone loss was a blowout against the Eagles in their biggest test of 2022. But the Vikings will get another chance to establish credibility soon enough. After traveling to Washington in Week 9, they head to Buffalo to face the surging Bills.
Win a statement game like that, and the Vikings will get the respect they crave.
3. Kansas City Chiefs (5-2)
Last Week: 3
Week 8 Result: Bye Week
There haven't been many more successful teams in the NFL over the past handful of years than the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs have won one Super Bowl, played in another and won each of the last six AFC West titles.
There are several reasons for that success, but the biggest is undoubtedly quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Joe Montana knows a thing or two about playing the position, and he told the Associated Press that in his opinion, Mahomes is already an all-time talent.
"He's too crazy fun," Montana said. "He does everything you tell every quarterback you can't do or don't do. He does all of it and does it well. You don't throw off your back foot, don't go this way, don't throw sidearm, don't throw late down the middle. He is one of the most talented guys that you'll see in that position."
The Chiefs were busy over the bye week improving the weapons at Mahomes' disposal, sending a pair of picks to the New York Giants for 2021 first-rounder Kadarius Toney. It's a move that could make one of the league's most dangerous offenses that much more formidable.
But what was true before the Toney trade is just as true after:
In 2022, the Chiefs will go exactly as far as Mahomes takes them.
2. Buffalo Bills (6-1)
Last Week: 2
Week 8 Result: Won vs. Green Bay 27-17
Given that the game itself was effectively never in question, the most exciting thing about Sunday night's lopsided affair in Buffalo may well have been the war of words between Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander and Bills wideout Stefon Diggs. After hauling in six catches for 108 yards and a score in the victory, Diggs told reporters that while Alexander started the jawing, he and the Bills finished it.
"I don't give a f--k who started it, I finished it. I got the win," Diggs said. "I don't deal with moral victories. I don't deal with one-on-one battles because it's not a one-on-one game. ... It's a team effort, and I got a dub. I feel like at the end of the day there are no moral victories."
Even on a night when Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw two interceptions and the Bills didn't play their best, this one was never in doubt. After punting on their first series, Buffalo scored on five straight possessions, while the defense stymied Aaron Rodgers and the Packers until the game was already all but decided.
The victory only solidified Buffalo's claim to the title of the AFC's best team, a claim it will have an opportunity to bolster that much more over the next two weeks. The team faces the surprising Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, followed by a home date with the 6-1 Vikings.
1. Philadelphia Eagles (7-0)
Last Week: 1
Week 8 Result: Won vs. Pittsburgh 35-13
The Philadelphia Eagles are rolling.
There was very little the Eagles didn't do well in routing the reeling Steelers in Week 8. Offensively, Philly averaged 5.6 yards per carry on the ground, and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 285 yards and four scores, Three of those scores went to star wide receiver A.J. Brown, who told reporters after the win that he enjoyed making his quarterback look good.
"I know I can't let him down," Brown said. "We're just having fun and playing for one another. I'm pretty sure he knows that I've got his back and I know he's got mine, too. I think that's exactly what this is."
Defensively, Philadelphia allowed just 300 yards of offense, held the Steelers to just 156 passing yards, turned Pittsburgh over twice and allowed just one third-down conversion in 12 attempts.
"The Eagles absolutely looked the part of the NFL's best team against an overmatched Steelers team on Sunday," Davenport said. "Philadelphia dominated every aspect of the game and came out of their bye week just as hot as they were going in. The Eagles are running the ball well. Hurts is playing at an MVP level. The secondary may well be the league's best. The Eagles are the best team in the NFC by a fair margin, and if they beat the hapless Texans next week, Philly will be off to its best start in franchise history."