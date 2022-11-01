2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 9?

0 of 32

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

If you're a big fan of upsets and surprises, Week 8 in the NFL was not your cup of tea.

With the Kansas City Chiefs sitting the week out, seven of the league's division leaders played, and all seven won. The Baltimore Ravens started the week with a Thursday night win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Philadelphia Eagles stayed undefeated with a beatdown of the cross-state Pittsburgh Steelers. The Minnesota Vikings outlasted the Arizona Cardinals. So on and so forth.

OK, it wasn't completely surprise-free. You'd be hard-pressed to find an expert who believed the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks would be in first place eight weeks into the season, yet here we are. Or experts who thought Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford would be a combined 9-14, yet here we are.

A pair of this year's biggest surprises also returned to earth (at least temporarily). The New York Jets lost their 13th straight meeting with the New England Patriots, while the New York Giants fell in Seattle.

As has been the case every week this season here at Bleacher Report, NFL Analysts Brent Sobleski, Maurice Moton and Gary Davenport have come together to rank all 32 teams from the bottom to the top.

The teams at the very top and the very bottom haven't changed. But there was no shortage of movement in between.