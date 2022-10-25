2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 8?

0 of 32

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL season is seven weeks old. And this most recent week's action featured excitement and surprises galore.

The biggest surprise came before the games even started: The San Francisco 49ers shook up the balance of power in the NFC, dealing a package of draft picks to the Carolina Panthers for star running back Christian McCaffrey. However, McCaffrey doesn't play linebacker, so he wasn't much help to the Niners against Kansas City's buzzsaw of an offense.

The New York teams continued their surprising success, with the Giants downing the Jaguars in Jacksonville and the Jets outlasting the Broncos in Denver. The Dallas Cowboys got their franchise quarterback back and got a win against Detroit. And two of the greatest quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen both lost on the road—to tomato cans.

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are now a combined 6-8 this season. Go figure.

As is the case every week here at Bleacher Report, NFL Analysts Brent Sobleski, Maurice Moton and Gary Davenport have gathered to sort through the week that was and slot the league's teams from worst to first.

The top two teams actually didn't even play this week, but by virtue of Carolina's upset of the Buccaneers, there is a new No. 32.

Don't worry, it's a team that's used to the spot.