Bleacher Report's Expert Week 8 NFL Picks

DK Line: Patriots -2.5

As the New York Jets continue breathing down the necks of the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East, they’ll face some adversity.

Gang Green lost rookie running back Breece Hall (torn ACL) and versatile offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) for the season, which may be a disastrous double body shot to a team that racked up 135-plus rushing yards in each of its last three outings. In that time span, quarterback Zach Wilson has thrown for 441 yards without a touchdown or an interception.

Though Wilson has done a good job at managing the offense and protecting the football, Davenport doesn’t think that’s enough to get the job done against the New England Patriots.

“We're living in a world where the Jets are 5-2 and a game out of first in their division while the Patriots are reeling after getting throttled at home. I figure at some point in the next week or so either Thor is going to show up, Godzilla is going to crawl out of the ocean or all the plants are going to try to kill us (if you haven't seen the Mark Wahlberg cinematic masterpiece The Happening, watch it. Soon. You're welcome).

“The thing is, while the Jets have impressed defensively and avoided mistakes, I just don't trust the passing game. And with Hall out for the year, Wilson may actually have to throw the ball. This isn't to say the Jets are bad. But they aren't as good as their record, and the Patriots will expose that this week.”

Last year, as a rookie, Wilson threw for 261 yards and four interceptions in two games against the Patriots. He has to get over a hurdle against New England to give the Jets a chance to win this game. Thus far, the second-year signal-caller hasn’t given us a reason to back him on that. We're split, but be careful if you've considered the Jets (+2.5) in this game.

To end the chatter about a quarterback controversy, New England tabbed Mac Jones as the starter for this contest.

Predictions

Davenport: Patriots

Ivory: Patriots

Knox: Jets

Moton: Patriots

O’Donnell: Jets

Sobleski: Jets

Consensus: None

Score Prediction: Patriots 24, Jets 20