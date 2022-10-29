Lakers' LeBron James Passes Karl Malone for Most 20-Point Games in NBA History

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James has now scored 20 or more points more times than anyone else in NBA history after his 28-point outing in a 111-102 road loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday evening.

James was tied with Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone entering Friday but now sits alone after an early fourth-quarter layup gave him 20 points on the evening and 1,135 games of 20 points or more for his career.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan round out the top five.

James, who is playing in his 20th NBA season, is now averaging 25.8 points per game and 27.1 PPG for his career. His 37,191 points rank second all-time on the career points list behind only Abdul-Jabbar with 38,387.