Lakers' Anthony Davis Won't Play vs. Spurs Because of Calf Injury

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs with a left calf contusion, per Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

Davis was initially listed as questionable for the matchup.

The 29-year-old is averaging 26.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.2 blocks for the Lakers through 16 games.

The eight-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA player is in his 11th NBA season overall and fourth in L.A. after spending seven campaigns with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Unfortunately, injuries have sidelined him frequently over the past three seasons. He missed 36 of a possible 72 games in 2020-21 primarily because of heel and calf injuries.

An MCL sprain and a right ankle injury were the primary culprits for him missing 42 of 82 games last year.

This year, AD played in the first four games but sat for the team's Oct. 28 matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves because of lower back tightness.

The Lakers started the season with an 0-4 record—even with Davis' production—though they're now 6-11 and 13th in the Western Conference. Replacing him in a trying season is a seemingly impossible task.

L.A. went with a smaller lineup against Minnesota sans Davis by replacing him with wing Troy Brown Jr. That put LeBron James and center Damian Jones in the frontcourt, with Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV taking care of the backcourt with Russell Westbrook off the bench. Wenyen Gabriel served as the top big man off the bench.

Ultimately, the Lakers could use Davis back as soon as possible as they look to dig themselves out of the hole they've put themselves in.