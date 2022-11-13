76ers' Joel Embiid: 'Some Days I Can’t Lift My Arm Up' Due to Shoulder Injury

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid told reporters he has been limited by a shoulder injury.

"I don't know what happened. But some days I can't lift my arm up. And when I go block shots, I really feel it," he said Saturday, per Sam DiGiovanni of Clutch Points. "I don't know what’s going on. But it's whatever."

Embiid has missed time due to a knee injury and illness this year, although the shoulder issue appears to be a new problem.

The 28-year-old has suffered a number of ailments over his seven-year career, and he has never appeared in more than 68 games in a season, which came during the 2021-22 campaign.

Embiid is off to a solid start this season, averaging 29.3 points, 10 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 blocks in nine games while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor. However, his numbers have dipped from the 2021-22 season, in which he averaged 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 blocks while shooting 49.9 percent from the floor.

When Embiid is sidelined, P.J. Tucker sees time at center for the Sixers. In addition, Montrezl Harrell is called upon to handle a heavier workload.

The 76ers will need Embiid to remain healthy if they want a chance to contend for an NBA title this year. However, even when he has been healthy, Philly has struggled, posting a 6-7 record through 13 games.