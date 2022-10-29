AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 28

0 of 4

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on October 28.

The War Daddy was looking to continue his dominant reign as TNT champion this week when he took on AEW newcomer, Matt Taven.

Jon Moxley was in action in a non-title bout against Matt Menard of The Jericho Appreciation Society, and Tay Melo faced Madison Rayne.

With Full Gear less than a month away, AEW was also looking to build up the storylines that will occupy the card.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Friday's show.