MLB Rumors: Dodgers Monitoring Carlos Correa with Trea Turner Entering Free Agency

Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

If they are unable to retain Trea Turner, the Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly have interest in pursuing shortstop Carlos Correa in free agency.

Regarding Correa, Jon Heyman of the New York Post noted that the Dodgers "love everything he brings" to the table and view him as a solid "1A" option if Turner signs elsewhere.

Heyman noted that while the Dodgers have interest in re-signing Turner, they believe he prefers to play closer to the east coast, which may make it difficult to compete with other parties rumored to be interested in him, such as the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals.

Last offseason, Correa was part of a stacked free-agent class for shortstops, but he waited to sign until after the lockout, which may have negatively impacted the contract he received.

He ultimately settled on a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Minnesota Twins, but the caveat was that he could choose to opt out after the first season.

Per MLB.com's Brian Murphy, Correa indicated at the end of the regular season that he planned to opt out, calling the decision "very simple."

The 28-year-old Correa is an eight-year MLB veteran who spent his first seven seasons with the Houston Astros before signing with the Twins.

Correa, who went No. 1 overall in the 2012 MLB draft, was a two-time All-Star in Houston and helped the Astros win the 2017 World Series.

In his one season with the Twins, Correa hit .291 with a .366 on-base percentage, both of which were the second-best marks of his career. He also clubbed 22 home runs, drove in 64 runners and scored 70 runs despite missing 26 games.

Along with Turner and Correa, shortstops Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson are set to hit the open market as well, meaning the Dodgers and other shortstop-needy teams will have no shortage of options.

At 111-51, the Dodgers had the best record in baseball this season by far, and they were heavily favored to win the World Series.

They were shocked by the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series, though, leaving them to pick up the pieces and figure out the right mix for playoff success next season.

Since Correa is a career .272 hitter with 18 homers and 59 RBI in 79 career postseason games, he would seemingly be an ideal fit in L.A. if Turner is no longer an option.