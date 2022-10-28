Eagles Rumors: Robert Quinn to Be FA After 2022; Final 2 Years of Contract Voided

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

After being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this week, Robert Quinn is going to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Eagles and Quinn agreed to void the final two seasons of his current contract as part of negotiations between the two sides during trade talks with the Chicago Bears.

The Eagles sent a 2023 fourth-round draft pick to Chicago in exchange for the three-time Pro Bowler.

Quinn is still owed $7.82 million this season, of which the Bears agreed to pay $7.1 million as part of the trade. For 11 games of Quinn playing on their defensive line, the Eagles only have to pay him $711,000.

It's certainly possible Quinn could play his way into Philadelphia's plans for 2023 and beyond with a strong finish this season, but the team is also facing a potential cap crunch next year.

Per Spotrac, the Eagles have $188.9 million in cap commitments to 46 players in 2023. Darius Slay ($26.1 million) and Lane Johnson ($24.2 million) have the highest cap hits on the team next season.

The Bears originally signed Quinn to a five-year, $70 million deal ($30 million guaranteed) in April 2020. He was inconsistent in two-plus seasons with Chicago. The 32-year-old had two sacks in 2020 before finishing second in the NFL with 18.5 sacks last season.

In seven games so far this season, Quinn has two tackles for loss and one sack. He will be joining an Eagles defensive line that doesn't require him to be the No. 1 edge-rusher.

Head coach Nick Sirianni has the luxury of using Quinn in a rotation on pass-rushing downs. Hasson Reddick, Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat can take a lot of attention away from Quinn.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman made the move for Quinn in an attempt to capitalize on his team's fantastic start. They are the NFL's only remaining undefeated team (6-0) and rank fourth in both scoring offense (26.8 points per game) and scoring defense (17.5).

It's unclear at this point if Quinn will play on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.