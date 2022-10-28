X

    Kyrie Irving Puts on 'Absolute Show,' Wows Twitter as Nets Fall to Luka Dončić, Mavs

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 28, 2022

    BROOKLYN, NY - OCTOBER 27: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on October 27, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    The hits keep on coming for the Brooklyn Nets despite the best efforts of Kyrie Irving in a 129-125 overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night at Barclays Center.

    Irving scored 39 points on 14-of-31 shooting, but he couldn't prevent Brooklyn from falling to 1-4 to open the 2022-23 NBA season.

    Still, the dynamic guard's singular brilliance is partially why the Nets remain so tantalizing as a title contender despite all of the drama surrounding the franchise last year. There's almost nothing an opposing defense can do when Irving is at his best.

    Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

    He's feelin' it <a href="https://t.co/tcW61jY4WN">pic.twitter.com/tcW61jY4WN</a>

    NBA TV @NBATV

    Kyrie showing off the handles 🤧 <a href="https://t.co/dR33Y0UZPy">pic.twitter.com/dR33Y0UZPy</a>

    Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

    Putting on a SHOW 🍿 <a href="https://t.co/jxiO8vo5N1">pic.twitter.com/jxiO8vo5N1</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Kyrie DEEP 3 over Luka 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/fMfD8Cgnlv">pic.twitter.com/fMfD8Cgnlv</a>

    Basketball fans have seen it plenty of times before, yet it hasn't lost any of the excitement.

    Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

    Kyrie Irving is putting on an absolute show tonight.

    Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

    Kyrie's going crazy

    Kazeem Famuyide 🇳🇬 🍎 @Kazeem

    Kyrie plays like the game is choreographed

    Matt Brooks @MattBrooksNBA

    Kyrie Irving's had some insane finishes at the rim tonight, wow.

    Daisuke Sugiura 杉浦大介 @daisukesugiura

    What a fun game to watch. Luka is Luka but Kyrie is going nuclear in the 4th. 110-106, the Nets with 3:11 to play. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Nets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Nets</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mavs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mavs</a>

    The Nets firmly had the momentum heading into overtime. Ben Simmons helped bring the home fans to their feet when he deflected a Luka Dončić pass to start the fast break and then laid the ball off for a game-tying dunk with 8.8 seconds remaining.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    BEN SIMMONS STEAL, KD CLUTCH DUNK IN TRANSITION 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/vBW5baCrid">pic.twitter.com/vBW5baCrid</a>

    Luka Dončić hit a jumper to get the extra frame underway, and the Mavs didn't look back from there. Dončić poured in a game-high 41 points and added 14 assists and 11 rebounds for his first triple-double of the year.

    While Thursday's defeat isn't a reason for panic, it has to be at least a little concerning the Nets could get 76 points from their two best players and still fail to come out on the winning end.

    A pair of home games against the 1-4 Indiana Pacers could be just what they need to get things turned around.

