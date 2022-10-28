Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 27

1 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

For the first time ever, Trey Miguel and Alan Angels locked horns, kicking off Thursday's episode of Impact Wrestling with an X-Division Tournament match.

A hotly contested match between the proven entity Miguel and former AEW star Angels set the tone for the rest of the show via strong in-ring action. The talent was undeniable but they still had to deliver the goods or else the show would get off to an underwhelming start.

That was not the case as Angels showed renewed aggression and intensity and Miguel was his typically resilient self, overcoming a focused attack to score the hard-fought victory.

Angels probably would have made for a fresher tournament with new match-ups but Miguel is one of the best in the business right now and putting him in a position to make a difference in a tournament that will shape the X-Division for the foreseeable future is the right call.

Result

Miguel defeated Angels

Grade

B+

Top Moments