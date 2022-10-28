Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 27

Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 27October 28, 2022
The action in Impact Wrestling's Knockouts division is as hot as it has been in quite some time, thanks in large part to a wealth of credible competitors all gunning for a shot at Jordynne Grace's Knockouts Championship.
Thursday night, The Juggernaut teamed with Taylor Wilde and Mickie James to battle Deonna Purrazzo, Chelsea Green and "The Quintessential Diva" Gisele Shaw.
That blockbuster encounter headlined an episode that also saw the latest in the X-Division tournament and Alex Shelley vs. Matt Cardona in an impromptu showdown.
X-Division Championship Tournament Match: Trey Miguel vs. Alan Angels
- The commentary team put over the aggression of Angels and what he feels is shot at vindication.
- Angels kicked out of the Meteora at the count of two in what was a really strong near-fall spot.
- A backstage confrontation between Bullet Club, Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer concluded with Chris Bey challenging Dreamer for a match later in the show.
For the first time ever, Trey Miguel and Alan Angels locked horns, kicking off Thursday's episode of Impact Wrestling with an X-Division Tournament match.
A hotly contested match between the proven entity Miguel and former AEW star Angels set the tone for the rest of the show via strong in-ring action. The talent was undeniable but they still had to deliver the goods or else the show would get off to an underwhelming start.
That was not the case as Angels showed renewed aggression and intensity and Miguel was his typically resilient self, overcoming a focused attack to score the hard-fought victory.
Angels probably would have made for a fresher tournament with new match-ups but Miguel is one of the best in the business right now and putting him in a position to make a difference in a tournament that will shape the X-Division for the foreseeable future is the right call.
Result
Miguel defeated Angels
Grade
B+
Tasha Steelz vs. Rachelle Scheel
- Evans womanhandled Scheel, establishing herself as the unstoppable force.
- Scott D'Amore interrupted a verbal encounter between the Motor City Machine Guns and Matt Cardona and Brian Myers. The segment gave way to Alex Shelley vs. Cardona for later in the show.
Tasha Steelz returned to the squared circle Thursday, battling young Rachelle Scheel.
The match was one-sided and short, with the Boricua Badass dominating the action. Dismayed that she was even in a position to face someone so many steps down, Steelz called on Savannah Evans to punish her.
She did and the heels left the youngster lying to close out the segment.
This was a brief, effective segment that reintroduced Steelz and Evans as a force in a Knockouts division that feels like it has passed them by. Steelz looked like a star, Evans like an enforcer and poor Scheel took a solid beating.
Result
Scheel defeated Steelz via disqualification
Grade
C+
Tommy Dreamer vs. Chris Bey
- Moose's appearance was a great play on the insistence by Bully Ray that he did not attack Austin a week ago and that it was, in fact, the former world champion.
The mystery of who laid out Bullet Club's Ace Austin a week ago hung over the night like a dark cloud and a backstage confrontation between Austin, Chris Bey, Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer gave way to a one-on-one showdown between The Ultimate Finnesser and The Innovator of Violence.
What was a solid, inoffensive match between one of the brightest young stars wrestling on national television, and a respected veteran celebrating 33 years in professional wrestling, ended with the further muddying of waters in regards to Bully Ray.
Is the Call Your Shot winner really behind Bullet Club's misfortunes or did Moose play a role in laying out Austin a week ago?
It is a question that bears watching moving forward as Impact continues to do a solid job of creating questions about Ray's motivations in Impact Wrestling. On this night, the ringside distraction cost friend Dreamer the win as Bey scored the hard-fought victory.
Result
Bey pinned Dreamer
Grade
C
Alex Shelley vs. Matt Cardona
- Myers tripped up Shelley at ringside to set his partner up to control the match.
- Matthew Rehwoldt put over the aggression of Cardona on commentary.
- Sabin and Myers interfered, but in a way that did not draw a disqualification.
- Cardona delivered Radio Silence but was unable to score the win.
- Shelley delivered a DDT on the Digital Media Championship but Cardona stayed in the fight.
- "Everyone in this match broke the rules at some point," Rehwoldt said of the chicanery that happened throughout.
The result of a backstage confrontation between the Motor City Machine Guns and The Major Players, Alex Shelley vs. Matt Cardona was next up on a jam-packed slate. Chris Sabin and Brian Myers accompanied their teams, respectively.
What resulted was a wild, chaotic match that will never be confused as a mat classic but was immensely entertaining and saw The Major Players cheat like hell in pursuit of victory. It worked as Cardona stole the win but immediately paid for it, courtesy of Impact Tag Team Champions Heath and Rhino.
The match was anything but the typically great outing from Shelley, but it was never meant to be a classic encounter. It was sports entertaining at its best and built heat for what appears destined to be a three-way dance over the tag titles.
If that is the case, this worked well and built heat for a match type that is always a tough sell.
Result
Cardona defeated Shelley
Grade
B-
Joe Hendry vs. Raj Singh
- Hendry downed Singh, sang his theme song, and patted his opponent on his head in tune with said song.
- In a pretaped promo, Eddie Edwards told Gia Miller he blames PCO for ruining Honor No More.
Joe Hendry rolled to another victory with a singles win over Raj Singh.
The mostly uncompetitive match was little more than a showcase for the motivational speaker character, which is surprisingly over with audiences.
Hendry can sing, has a handle on what his in-ring persona is meant to be and the crowd, ahem, believes in him. It works and while there is absolutely a ceiling on how far up the ladder the character can realistically go, the Scottish performer is beyond fun and can carve out a niche for himself in the company.
Result
Hendry defeated Singh
Grade
C
Mickie James, Taylor Wilde and Jordynne Grace vs. VXT and Gisele Shaw
- Rehwoldt stayed true to his character, coming to the aid of Purrazzo when Mike Hannifan insulted her.
- The babyfaces cleared the heels from the squared circle entering the final break of the night, seizing the upper hand.
- Hannifan, arguably the most underrated commentator in wrestling, put over the sense of urgency for James, whose career depended on her not losing.
- The heels isolated James and beat her down, putting the future Hall of Famer on the defensive repeatedly, forcing her to not only expend energy but putting the emphasis on her to defend her own career.
There was a almost a desperation on the part of Deonna Purrazzo, Chelsea Green and Gisele Shaw to defeat Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace, Taylor Wilde and Mickie James and send the latter into retirement in the process.
VXT and Shaw would prove unsuccessful, despite a concentrated attack that saw them down and cut the ring off from James in the process.
Still, Hardcore Country mounted a comeback and tagged Wilde into the match. The babyfaces rolled until they did not but it didn't matter. Overcoming one last ditch effort by VXT and Shaw to secure the win and send James packing, the babyfaces scored the win, with James earning the fall for her team.
A good, action-packed contetst, it showcased the idea that anyone can beat James anywhere and a single misstep can prove costly. Here, though, she overcame the onslaught and preserved her in-ring career.
Kudos to Shaw, who continues to look like a breakout star in waiting and the face of the Knockouts division of the future.
Result
James, Wilde and Grace defeated VXT and Shaw
Grade
B+
